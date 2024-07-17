Image Credit: Bethesda
Son Heung-min and Emre Can in FC 25 Rush.
Image via EA Sports
Category:
EA Sports FC

What is Rush in EA FC 25? New mode, explained

A new way to play.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024

EA FC 25 makes major changes to the franchise’s tried-and-tested formula, with one of the biggest being the introduction of the new Rush game mode—but how does it work? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Rush in EA FC 25.

While EA Sports added several new modes to the franchise over the years with varying levels of success, Rush is perhaps the most ambitious yet. We’ve detailed everything you need to know about Rush in EA FC 25 and how to play it in our guide below.

How does Rush work in EA FC 25?

Antoine Griezmann and Aitana Bonmati in EA FC 25 Rush.
New way to play. Image via EA Sports

Rush is a brand-new game mode in EA FC 25 and, while the 5v5 approach may sound similar to Volta, there are some major differences—and Volta has been removed from the game entirely.

There are no set positions in Rush besides the goalkeepers, and the four outfield players in each team have to balance attacking and defending. When playing online, this means you need to communicate with friends.

Rush is played on a smaller pitch than traditional matches in EA FC 25 and includes the addition of blue cards, which work similarly to the sin bin in sports like rugby and ice hockey. If you’re shown a blue card, you’re sent to the sideline for a minute.

How does Rush work in Ultimate Team?

Rush in EA FC 25 is available in three major game modes: Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and Career Mode, with some major differences between them.

In Ultimate Team, Rush in EA FC 25 requires you to select one player from your squad to join a team of four. You can either queue with friends or find other players through matchmaking. By completing matches, you earn points you can use to unlock rewards.

Rush will also feature live events, with specific requirements to enter the mode like players saw previously in Friendlies, and there are also optional bonuses to earn by meeting other objectives—similar to those seen in Squad Building Challenges.

How does Rush work in Career Mode?

Although Rush is predominantly an online game mode and a social feature, it is also available in Career Mode, with the main difference being that you control the entire team against AI opponents—and it’s crucial to developing young players.

In Career Mode in EA FC 25, Rush is used for youth tournaments that take place every two months during the season. When playing these tournaments, you can either choose to use the youth players with their current overall level, or use them at their full potential—which lets you see how good they can become.

How does Rush work in Pro Clubs?

In Pro Clubs, Rush has some similarities with Ultimate Team in the sense that you control a single player on a team, your created player, and you can either queue with friends or enter matchmaking to find a team.

Playing and winning matches in Rush in Pro Clubs helps boost the standing of your club in the rankings, which in turn unlocks exclusive rewards. The higher you rank on the leaderboards, the better rewards you receive.

