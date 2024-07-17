EA FC 25 Ultimate Team adds duplicate storage, Evolution changes, and other fan-requested features

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team is getting some significant TLC ahead of launch, with a few major fan-requested features being added to the popular mode.

The new additions include duplicate storage, allowing you to use untradable cards you already have in SBCs without throwing them away for nothing, and major adjustments to Evolutions, a popular addition from last year’s title.

Some big changes. Image via EA Sports

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team’s headline changes are significant because they address requests from the community, which EA Sports has been criticized for ignoring in recent years. The changes show the developer is paying more attention to its playerbase, which can only be a good thing.

Duplicate storage is something players have been crying out for in recent years, especially with the rise in untradeable packs earned through rewards. Every player has a story of how they had to discard a rare player for nothing—but that’s finally being changed.

As for Evolutions, the popular addition from EA FC 24 has been improved further, with more customization and the added bonus that objectives can be completed in modes like Rush—which should make unlocking the highest boosts much less grindy.

In terms of tactics, Ultimate Team will be where the new EA IQ feature comes under the spotlight most, with a wide range of tactical tweaks now available that EA Sports says will “change the meta,” though only time will tell if that’s true.

Another major change for Ultimate Team is one that benefits all players. There will now be a single season pass across all modes, with progress earned outside of Ultimate Team—so you won’t fall behind your friends if you’re playing Career Mode or Pro Clubs.

We’ll have to wait to see how much these additions change the feel of Ultimate Team, and how significant the improvements are when EA FC 25 releases in September, but the early signs are certainly promising.

