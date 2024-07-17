EA FC 25 Pro Clubs gets revamp including addition of Rush mode and relegation

EA Sports has given attention to all of the major game modes in EA FC 25, with additions to Pro Clubs, including the new Rush mode.

Pro Clubs players have been critical of EA Sports in recent years for perceived neglection of the mode compared to Ultimate Team, but attempts are being made to alleviate those concerns in EA FC 25.

New way to play. Image via EA Sports

The biggest addition to Pro Clubs in EA FC 25 is undoubtedly Rush, the new 5v5 game mode also available in Ultimate Team and Career Mode, providing players with a new way to play with friends using created pros.

Players in Pro Clubs can join up to three other friends to tackle others online or queue for matchmaking to be paired with others to progress their Club further up the leaderboards to earn exclusive rewards.

Rewards are again available in the season pass, but a big change this year means that there is a singular pass across all game modes—meaning you can earn progress toward Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team unlocks regardless of whether you are playing those modes or something else.

Another sizeable change is the return of relegation to seasons in Pro Clubs, though this is handled in a new way. Now, if your Club experiences a poor run of form, a Relegation Battle will take place in the next match.

Pro Clubs will also benefit from the same tactical overhaul as other areas in EA FC 25 due to the introduction of FC IQ, which promises to “shake up the meta” and provide players with much more control over how their team plays.

You won’t need to fiddle with the settings if you want to transfer over a tactic from your Ultimate Team or another player. Each custom tactic will be provided with a unique code that can be shared and used to download the same tactic.

Similar customization can be found in the new Clubhouse, a personalized social space to connect with other players, and a new Facility Card that “defines your Club identity”—with rarer cards requiring more supporters to unlock, which need to be earned by performances on the field.

