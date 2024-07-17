EA FC 25’s new FC IQ promises to ‘shake up the meta’ with biggest tactics overhaul in a decade

EA FC 25 is getting the biggest tactics overhaul for the franchise in over a decade with the introduction of FC IQ, which promises to “shake up the meta”.

Players have been calling for an overhaul to tactics and team management from EA Sports for years and, finally, the developer has listened to the community’s requests—which turns the tactical side of EA FC 25 on its head.

Change your game. Image via EA Sports

EA describes FC IQ as a “complete revamp of tactics and positioning” in EA FC 25, providing players with greater control over how their team, and individual players, perform on the field.

Tactics in the EA Sports franchise have been stagnant for a while, with players’ adjustments being limited, though the biggest issue was that each year only has a few viable tactics if you want to succeed at the highest level. Now, FC IQ aims to change it all.

EA FC 25 adds over 50 new player roles that guide how players think and behave, both on and off the field. The new team tactics put the power in your hands, giving you the ability to customize roles for every player on the field.

The abundance of player roles and wide control over tactics will be familiar to those who play Football Manager, which has long been heralded for how in-depth its tactics are. EA FC 25 is taking a huge leap in that direction.

For those not interested in diving deep into tactics who prefer a quick approach, there is also the welcome addition of sharable tactics codes—a unique code that’s created whenever any player makes a tactic, which others can easily import into their game.

These codes work across all platforms in EA FC 25, so it will be easier than ever to access tactics the professionals use when competing.

