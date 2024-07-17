EA FC 25 release countdown – Exact start time and date

The imminent start of a new football season always comes with news of a new entry in the long-running EA Sports franchise. If you can’t wait for EA FC 25, keep reading to see our helpful countdown timer.

EA FC 25 is the second entry in the series after splitting up with long-term partner FIFA, and introduces huge changes including a new five-versus-five Rush game mode, live-action content in Career Mode, highly-requested community features in Ultimate Team, and much more.

EA FC 25 release time and date

The wait begins. Image via EA Sports

EA FC 25 releases on Sept. 27, but if you pre-order an edition that includes early access, you get to play seven days early from Sept. 20.

Although no exact release time has been shared for EA FC 25, we expect it to follow the same pattern as other EA Sports games with a staggered global release at midnight local time in your time zone.

In theory, this means players in New Zealand and other parts of the world can jump into the action first, although this won’t be the case if EA adjusts the release window and gives EA FC 25 a global release time.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait before you can dive into EA FC 25 early access, use the countdown below. The countdown is set for midnight CT on Sept. 20.

EA FC 25 early access release

Alternatively, if you’re sticking with the standard version of EA FC 25, use the countdown below for the full release, which is set for midnight CT on Sept. 27. We’ll update this countdown if there are any changes.

EA FC 25 full release

