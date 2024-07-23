Is EA FC 25 on Game Pass?

EA FC 25 is as big as it gets for EA sports games and football, and we’re here today to see if the newest take on virtual football has been lined up for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

The reveal trailer for EA FC 25 has shown off improved visuals and updated kits, and we’re in that Schrodinger’s cat state where we don’t know how good the latest edition of the best-selling footy (or soccer, for the U.S. audience) title will be.

EA FC receives yearly improvements, and the player base always has something to say about the newest product. One thing not up for debate is if EA FC 25 comes to Game Pass, it could be one of the biggest launches ever.

Will EA FC 25 be on Xbox Game Pass?

A limited line-up. Image via EA

It’s unlikely EA FC 25 will launch on Xbox Game Pass from day one, and this conclusion is fourfold based on its reveal trailer, the franchise’s history, EA itself, and the Xbox storefront.

The reveal trailer is a big indicator of software coming to Game Pass. A big Game Pass logo or message to referencing day one Game Pass availability is usually plastered all over a debut trailer—this is not the case for EA FC 25.

EA FC (formerly FIFA) has never launched on Game Pass upon release, which is a big reason why it’s unlikely this trend will be broken anytime soon. Furthermore, EA hasn’t given any clear indication in press releases or advertised on the EA FC 25 website that the newest entry is coming to the green brand’s subscription service.

Last but not least, EA FC 25’s Xbox Store page doesn’t feature the Game Pass icon to symbolize its addition to the library. Therefore, assume EA FC 25 isn’t coming to Game Pass on day one, but don’t rule it out arriving in the future.

Keep checking back between now and the launch or in a few weeks or months to see if anything has changed in this regard. Until then, check out EA FC 25’s new Rush mode, its different editions, and the 10 things we have learned so far.

