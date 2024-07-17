10 things we learned from the EA FC 25 reveal

EA FC 25 has been revealed, and plenty is changing in the EA Sports franchise, with new modes, new features, and a whole lot more—all of which we’ve broken down for you here.

If you’re looking for a breakdown of all the biggest EA FC 25 news in one place, we’ve got you covered with a list of 10 things we learned.

EA FC 25 release date

Big improvements. Image via EA Sports

The one big EA FC 25 reveal that everyone needs to know is the release date, which has been set for Sept. 27. But specific editions of the game offer a full week of early access, unlocking the full title for those who purchased those editions on Sept. 20.

We also expect a 10-hour EA Play trial to be available from the start of early access. If you can’t wait, we’ve got a dedicated countdown to both dates that you can bookmark to keep track of exactly how long is left.

FC IQ’s tactical revamp

The introduction of FC IQ promises to “shake up the meta” in EA FC 25, providing greater control over your team tactics and how each individual player in your team plays, resulting in the biggest tactical overhaul in the franchise for over a decade.

While not every player will enjoy in-depth tweaking, it will be easier than ever to replicate a tactic from other players by using a unique share code.

You can read our full breakdown of FC IQ here.

Rush across all modes

New way to play. Image via EA Sports

Volta is gone, and in its place is Rush—a mode EA Sports pushed heavily in its preview and clearly has a lot of confidence in, considering it’s being implemented in all of EA FC 25’s major game modes: Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs.

In truth, Volta never really took off and was a failed attempt to replicate the success of the FIFA Street titles in EA FC. Its independence from other modes made it difficult to find success, but the approach with Rush is different.

We’ve got a full explainer of Rush in EA FC 25 and how it works in every mode here.

Live Start Career Mode

EA Sports has neglected Career Mode in recent years, but EA FC 25 may be different with the introduction of live-action content every week based on the real-world performances of clubs in leagues across the world.

Once implemented in the game, which will happen post-launch when all the big leagues have kicked off the season, you can choose any week of the campaign to start your journey in Career Mode, opening the door to plenty of new ideas and opportunities.

You can read more about Career Mode in EA FC 25 here.

Ultimate Team community requests

Players have been listened to. Image via EA Sports

Ultimate Team is EA Sports’ big money-spinning mode, and while it tends to get major updates each year, the ones coming into play for EA FC 25 are significant as they address requests from the community that have dominated in recent years.

The biggest of those is undoubtedly the addition of duplicate storage, meaning you won’t have to discard any high-level duplicates you pack and can save them for Squad Building Challenges and customizable Evolutions—which will be more accessible due to FC IQ.

Read about all the new updates to Ultimate Team in EA FC 25 here.

Women’s Football career

Women’s Football has been drip-fed into the EA Sports franchise in recent years, and after making a big debut in Ultimate Team last season, it will now finally be available in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

The biggest leagues around the world are represented, including the WSL and NWSL, and you can freely move to Women’s Football from the men’s game and vice versa, opening the door for move Career Mode challenges as you look to conquer every aspect of the game.

Single season pass

Season passes are part and parcel of modern gaming, and it’s nothing new for EA Sports. Previously, the Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs had different passes, meaning you would quickly fall behind if you neglected either mode.

That won’t be an issue in EA FC 25, however, as there is now a single season pass across all modes. If you’re playing Career Mode, for example, you’ll still earn progress towards your Ultimate Team and vice-versa.

Icons in Career Mode

Eras collide. Image via EA Sports

Last but certainly not least, Icons are being made available in EA FC 25 Career Mode, bringing some of the most famous names from the past into the mix—including Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, and David Beckham.

These players will be available in both Manager Career, as part of your squad, or in Player Career for you to control individually, so it’s down to you whether you want to emulate their legendary careers or forge a new path.

Here, you can see more details about Icons in Career Mode, including which players are available.

Playable youth in Career Mode

Career Mode’s heap of changes makes for interesting reading in EA FC 25, and fans will be delighted to hear about improvements to scouting and youth academy, with the biggest change being that you can now play with your youth squad.

This occurs every two months in a tournament played in Rush mode. You can choose to play with your youth players’ current ability or their maximum potential, which should help when deciding who to promote to the first team.

Pro Clubs relegation

Pro Clubs players have been clamoring for the return of relegation to the game mode, and EA Sports has listened to their requests. Relegation is back in Pro Clubs with EA FC 25—though there’s one big difference.

If your club experiences a tough run of form in Pro Clubs, a Relegation Battle will trigger for a one-match showdown where you need to get a result to retain your position in your current division, which should add further excitement to those matches.

You can read more about Pro Clubs in EA FC 25, including Rush mode and more customization options, here.

