The Ultimate EA FC 25 pre-order guide: Standard and Ultimate Edition price and bonuses

The EA FC 25 hype train has departed and we’re all riding it. The official trailer for the second installment in the EA Sports FC series marked the beginning of the pre-order campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering EA FC 25’s Standard and Ultimate Editions.

Recommended Videos

It’s been an eventful day for EA FC 25 enthusiasts. First, Jude Bellingham was announced as the cover star, then the first cinematic trailer dropped, revealing many new concepts and features. Following all that, we’re officially in EA FC 25 pre-order territory. The Ultimate Edition is made particularly appetizing this year for early adopters—but enough talk, let’s see these bonuses.

EA FC 25 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

There’s just one pre-order bonus for the EA FC 25 Standard Edition—a trio of Real Madrid legends. By pre-ordering, you will acquire Galacticos Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Ronaldo Nazario Icons at the start of a Player Career save. There are no Ultimate Team pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition. The FUT target audience will have to look elsewhere to get an early advantage.

The EA FC 25 Standard Edition isn’t exactly rich on pre-order bonuses. Image via EA

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

The bonuses for pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition are numerous and rather generous, with additional sweeteners for those who pre-order early. Here’s the full list of perks:

Galacticos Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Ronaldo Nazario Icons for Player Career.

Up to seven days of early access, starting Sept. 20.

4,600 FC points for use in FUT, the Club Store, and the FC Hub. (3,850 points on Nintendo Switch)

Double bonus points in new Rush mode for the duration of early access when playing with friends.

Player evolution: Pick one striker rated 82 OVR or below and upgrade them for free with Powershot Plus evolution.

Untradeable Greats of the Game player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. (Only for pre-orders submitted by Aug. 20)

Untradeable Hero player in EA FC 25 that will get a Prime update in November. (Only for pre-orders submitted by Aug. 20)

EA FC 25 Standard and Ultimate Edition price

The price for the Standard and Ultimate Editions of EA FC 25 remains the same as it was last year.

EA FC 25 Standard Edition – $69.99

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition – $99.99

The extra content that comes with the Ultimate Edition isn’t negligible, but neither is the $30 difference from the Standard Edition. If you don’t care much about Ultimate Team, the choice is easy, otherwise you have a decision to make, preferably before Aug. 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy