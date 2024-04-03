Dragon’s Dogma 2 weapon tier list: Best weapons in DD2 (April 2024)

Choosing the right weapon in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very important, especially once you’re transported into the terrifying endgame. Let’s talk about the best endgame weapons for each vocation and what you should prioritize.

This tier list rates Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s weapons by endgame viability and ease of access. Most of the time, this means we’ll be giving the Dragonforged 110 Wyrmslife Crystals. Having said that, there are a few weapons you can buy with gold—or, very rarely, find in the wild—that can help you survive the true ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ranked

9) Whimsical Daydream

Ugh, poor Trickster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: The Frontier Shrine, reward for the Riddle of Differentiation

The Frontier Shrine, reward for the Riddle of Differentiation Strength: 170

170 Magick: 290

290 Special: On hit, generates between 10 to 1000 Gold.

On hit, generates between 10 to 1000 Gold. Weapon for: Tricksters

You can get the Whimsical Daydream quite early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can theoretically do the Sphinx’s riddles as soon as you leave Vermouth, though it’s not recommended until later on. The Frontier Shrine’s Riddle of Differentiation is one of five options you can get, so having the Ferrystones and Portcrystals to easily perform all tasks is important.

This isn’t the Trickster’s highest-statted weapon, but the Trickster really doesn’t care much about stats. They simply improve the Vocation’s aggro rate. This means the Whimsical Daydream’s extra gold on hit is actually a pretty big deal. As we’re about to explain, a few of the best endgame weapons cost a ton of gold, so you can farm money with your Trickster. That is, unless you want to follow our guide to farm gold efficiently in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

That being said, Tricksters can survive with basically any weapon, so don’t prioritize this unless you like riddles.

8) Dragon’s Dogma

What an excellent name for such a middling upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals

Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Strength: 351

351 Magick: 0

0 Special: None

None Weapon for: Fighter

It’s a bit sad to see the titular weapon so low on our list, but hey. What can you do when you’re this basic, and for a class this middling? Fighters are far from bad, but as we note on our tier list, it’s not exactly the most powerful option. It certainly doesn’t help that alongside Dragon’s Aegis, you’ll be coughing up 150 Wyrmslife Crystals for the full set. Ugh.

This is a powerful weapon, and essentially needed if you want to play the Fighter efficiently—that stacking damage buff for continuous attacks is invaluable. Just be ready to pay a bit more than any other weapon.

7) Dragon’s Nous

How Nous of the Dragonforged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals

Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Strength: 350

350 Magick: 430

430 Special: None

None Weapon for: Mage

The Mage’s Dragonforged Weapon is nothing overly powerful. High Magick is exactly what your healer needs, especially if they want to put out numbers. However, as a Mage staff, you’d be forgiven for putting this off a bit. Healing more is good, but Mages have several sources of insta-heals and stat removing effects that Magick doesn’t really care for. Make this a priority, but maybe knock it down a few pegs. Especially if you can afford the 180 Seeker’s Tokens for Legion’s Might.

6) Cinderspine

Typical Warriors, getting a powerful weapon before endgame even begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: A Treasure Chest in Mountain Base Camp that requires you drop down to reach it.

A Treasure Chest in Mountain Base Camp that requires you drop down to reach it. Strength: 300

300 Magick: 210

210 Special: Fire Element plus 150 percent.

Fire Element plus 150 percent. Weapon for: Warrior

The second and final weapon you can find lying on the floor, the Cinderspine is a powerful hammer for Warriors. Boasting the highest theoretical stats a Warrior weapon can have, Cinderspine’s permanent Fire enhancement is quite significant for a weapon like this. With Cinderspine, you can safely let your Mage focus on offensive spells or pure healing, rather than giving you elemental boons.

Tip: Dragonforged Weapons and Viability While some vocations on this list don’t have their Dragonforged weapon here, that doesn’t mean their Dragonforged weapon is weak. Most of them have additional effects that are very helpful in combat. However, this list also takes into account how many Wyrmslife Crystals you’ll have, so we want a good mix of high damage, great elemental effects, and utility.

Dragon’s Flight and Bite are both strong weapons capable of decimating foes, but Cinderspine does so earlier and at a premium—nothing can beat that free cost. If you’re worried about your Warrior’s endgame viability, just visit the Mountain Base Camp and you’ll already be in a good spot.

5) Dragon’s Wit

Blast them to smithereens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals

Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Strength: 126

126 Magick: 440

440 Special: None

None Weapon for: Sorcerer

The basic Sorcerer Dragonforged weapon works perfectly well. Sorcerers don’t see much benefit from the Lion-Lord’s Archistaff’s 10 percent Electric element, so grabbing the staff with the highest Magick serves you well. And it’s a good idea to do so—Sorcerers really appreciate the buff to Magick that Dragon’s Wit commands, thanks to their reliance on spell damage.

4) Rhewynt

Chilling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Roderick’s Smithy, for 68,000 Gold

Roderick’s Smithy, for 68,000 Gold Strength: 380

380 Magick: 380

380 Special: Ice Element plus 50 percent

Ice Element plus 50 percent Weapon for: Mystic Spearhand

While we don’t care much for Mystic Spearhand’s low damage potential, Rhewynt can help significantly. The first weapon on our list purchased with Gold, this Duospear provides good damage, though less than Lindworm Fang. More important is the permanent Ice Element. This means you don’t need a Mage to buff your weapon and can instead focus on the best element of the Mystic Spearhand—making the Pawns do your heavy lifting for you.

3) Grianmhar

Hunt down those dragons like the dogs they are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals

Bay Wayside Shrine, 110 Wyrmslife Crystals Strength: 0

0 Magick: 420

420 Special: None

None Weapon for: Magick Archer

Grianmhar is a big bump over the other Magickal Bows—the next highest boasting only 380 Magick. This makes this Dragonforged option one of the better pure upgrades in the game, making the endgame so much easier for a Magick Archer and their Pawns. It also boasts extra damage against Dragons, which are the main threat at the end of DD2. So, it’s a good pickup overall.

2) Hydra Husk

Who knew Hydras had it in them? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Roderick’s Smithy, for a tidy 75,000 Gold

Roderick’s Smithy, for a tidy 75,000 Gold Strength: 340

340 Magick: 0

0 Special: None

None Weapon for: Archer

The Hydra Husk is unique in that it’s just straight-up better than the Wyrmslife Crystal option. Dragon’s Rancor is actually a few Strength weaker than Hydra’s Husk, making this the best investment of Gold in the game. For a mere 75k Gold, you too can avoid having to fork over 110 Wyrmslife Crystals. Seriously, make sure you don’t buy Dragon’s Rancor if you can avoid it. Roderick’s got the bow for you.

1) Heaven’s Key

Obviously the glowing white weapon is the strongest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found in: Most in-town Smithies and Armories, 68,000 Gold

Most in-town Smithies and Armories, 68,000 Gold Strength: 306

306 Magick: 400

400 Special: Holy Element plus 45 percent

Holy Element plus 45 percent Weapon for: Thief

Our final suggested upgrade is another simple purchase, but so effective. The Heaven’s Key is perhaps the strongest single weapon in the game, due entirely to the Thief’s impeccable ability to shred through health bars. By adding on an incredible amount of Magick to a Thief’s toolset, they can find themselves really working their way through foes.

And that’s not to mention the synergy they have with the Warfarer, whose base Magick tends to be a tiny bit higher than a Thief’s. Overall, this weapon is a must-find for any party who wants to see their Rogue decimate basically everyone—but especially undead.

