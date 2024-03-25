Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Gift of Giving quest guide

A friend in need.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:04 am
Arisen speaking with daphne
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If it weren’t for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s side quests, I never would have discovered some of the best secret areas and mechanics. The Gift of Giving is one such quest, and you get in the Slums of Venworth, Vernmund’s main city.

Recommended Videos

A little girl named Daphne wants to thank The Gracious Hand, the world’s least shady religious organization, for taking care of her when her parents passed away. What begins as a fetch quest to gather and combine flowers ends in a side quest that’s sure to turn you into an alchemy expert or a salesman extraordinaire by the end. In this guide, I’ll help you complete The Gift of Giving quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arisen speaking with Daphne
What’s wrong, little girl? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2, speak with Daphne, a little blonde girl by The Slums of Vernworth. Walk past her and you’ll hear her complain about her troubles.

If you’re looking for Malcolm to complete The Caged Magistrate or are trying to find evidence to incriminate Elena in Saint of the Slums, you can easily pick up The Gift of Giving quest while you’re here. You must accept and complete this quest before heading out to Battahl after the coronation main quest.

How to get a Bunch of Flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Flower location on map and on world
Not exactly a flower field, but OK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can combine Sunbloom and Noonbloom to make a Bunch of Flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Both flower types grow on the outskirts of Vernworth.

Once you’ve got one of each in your inventory, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Pause menu
  2. Select the Items tab.
  3. Look for one of the two flowers and select it.
  4. Choose Combine and select the second flower to craft a Bunch of Flowers.

Alternatively, you can find a Bunch of Flowers in a treasure chest by the docks or on the second floor of Vernsworth’s inn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

When you have a Bunch of Flowers, head back to Daphne and hand her the gift to complete the first part of The Gift of Giving.

By the way, a Bunch of Flowers is a great gift to give to NPCs if you’re looking to romance them or raise your affinity with them.

How to get Gold Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arisen mining gold ore
Full-time Arisen, part-time Miner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mine Gold Ore from ore deposits in mines or the wild. The safest way to get gold ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to head to the Trevo Mines or any other mine and keep your eyes peeled for an ore deposit. They can also drop from Choppers, Hobgoblins, Griffins, and Golems on rare occasions.

You need two Gold Ores for The Gift of Giving, so keep mining until you find enough. In the future, you can also get ores from the Mineral Stand in Bakbattahl, but you should complete this quest before you get there for the first time.

How to get Blighted medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arisen purchasing medicine
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only medicine against the Blighted Debilitation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Detoxifying Decoction, which you can either craft by combining a Pityworth and a Syrupwort Leaf or purchase it from item vendors.

Alternatively, you can also give her an Allheal Potion or a Panacea, but these are very rare items you shouldn’t waste on this side quest.

Crafting a Detoxifying Decoction for Blight

Source a Pityworth and a Syrupwort leaf in the outskirts of Vernworth. You can also purchase crafting materials from traveling merchants usually found in the city’s various entrances.

Then, repeat the process you learned during Medicament Predicament and combine both items from the Item menu.

Remember, you need five Detoxifying Decoctions for Daphne in The Gift of Giving, so instead of chasing leaves outside of the city, maybe you’re better off purchasing them from a vendor.

Purchasing a Detoxifying Decoction for Blight

Head to Philbert’s Sundries in the Merchant Quarter and purchase five Detoxifying Decoctions for Daphne. Each costs 50 gold, so you shouldn’t worry too much about their price.

Once you have all five Detoxifying Decoctions, head back to Daphne and deliver them to her. This completes The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As a reward for your trouble, Daphne hands you a Golden Trove Beetle, which can increase your carrying capacity, and 100 gold. You also get 900 experience points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All timed quests in DD2
The ranger mayor Ulrika stands at the edge of a pier in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All timed quests in DD2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Spellbound quest
The sorceress Trysha prepares to fire fireballs in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Spellbound quest
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to beat a Minotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
minotaur charging at player in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to beat a Minotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All timed quests in DD2
The ranger mayor Ulrika stands at the edge of a pier in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All timed quests in DD2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Spellbound quest
The sorceress Trysha prepares to fire fireballs in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Spellbound quest
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to beat a Minotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
minotaur charging at player in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to beat a Minotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 25, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?