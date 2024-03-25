Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Gift of Giving quest guide

If it weren’t for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s side quests, I never would have discovered some of the best secret areas and mechanics. The Gift of Giving is one such quest, and you get in the Slums of Venworth, Vernmund’s main city.

A little girl named Daphne wants to thank The Gracious Hand, the world’s least shady religious organization, for taking care of her when her parents passed away. What begins as a fetch quest to gather and combine flowers ends in a side quest that’s sure to turn you into an alchemy expert or a salesman extraordinaire by the end. In this guide, I’ll help you complete The Gift of Giving quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2

What’s wrong, little girl? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2, speak with Daphne, a little blonde girl by The Slums of Vernworth. Walk past her and you’ll hear her complain about her troubles.

If you’re looking for Malcolm to complete The Caged Magistrate or are trying to find evidence to incriminate Elena in Saint of the Slums, you can easily pick up The Gift of Giving quest while you’re here. You must accept and complete this quest before heading out to Battahl after the coronation main quest.

How to get a Bunch of Flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not exactly a flower field, but OK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can combine Sunbloom and Noonbloom to make a Bunch of Flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Both flower types grow on the outskirts of Vernworth.

Once you’ve got one of each in your inventory, follow these steps:

Open the Pause menu Select the Items tab. Look for one of the two flowers and select it. Choose Combine and select the second flower to craft a Bunch of Flowers.

Alternatively, you can find a Bunch of Flowers in a treasure chest by the docks or on the second floor of Vernsworth’s inn in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

When you have a Bunch of Flowers, head back to Daphne and hand her the gift to complete the first part of The Gift of Giving.

By the way, a Bunch of Flowers is a great gift to give to NPCs if you’re looking to romance them or raise your affinity with them.

How to get Gold Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Full-time Arisen, part-time Miner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mine Gold Ore from ore deposits in mines or the wild. The safest way to get gold ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to head to the Trevo Mines or any other mine and keep your eyes peeled for an ore deposit. They can also drop from Choppers, Hobgoblins, Griffins, and Golems on rare occasions.

You need two Gold Ores for The Gift of Giving, so keep mining until you find enough. In the future, you can also get ores from the Mineral Stand in Bakbattahl, but you should complete this quest before you get there for the first time.

How to get Blighted medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only medicine against the Blighted Debilitation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Detoxifying Decoction, which you can either craft by combining a Pityworth and a Syrupwort Leaf or purchase it from item vendors.

Alternatively, you can also give her an Allheal Potion or a Panacea, but these are very rare items you shouldn’t waste on this side quest.

Crafting a Detoxifying Decoction for Blight

Source a Pityworth and a Syrupwort leaf in the outskirts of Vernworth. You can also purchase crafting materials from traveling merchants usually found in the city’s various entrances.

Then, repeat the process you learned during Medicament Predicament and combine both items from the Item menu.

Remember, you need five Detoxifying Decoctions for Daphne in The Gift of Giving, so instead of chasing leaves outside of the city, maybe you’re better off purchasing them from a vendor.

Purchasing a Detoxifying Decoction for Blight

Head to Philbert’s Sundries in the Merchant Quarter and purchase five Detoxifying Decoctions for Daphne. Each costs 50 gold, so you shouldn’t worry too much about their price.

Once you have all five Detoxifying Decoctions, head back to Daphne and deliver them to her. This completes The Gift of Giving in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As a reward for your trouble, Daphne hands you a Golden Trove Beetle, which can increase your carrying capacity, and 100 gold. You also get 900 experience points.

