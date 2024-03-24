Dragon’s Dogma 2: Saint of the Slums Quest Guide

You meet many peculiar folk in your journey to prove you are the Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but few seem to be as controversial as Elena.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 does a nice job of turning regular fetch quests into complicated, story-driven side stories. Saints of the Slums is a side quest that starts with you fetching rare medical ingredients for a nun and ends with a pursuit to uncover the truth about The Gracious Hand abbess. It’s a quest about defeating ghosts, helping the sick, and overthrowing the church, but it’s easy to lose track of what you’re supposed to do next to help Lubomir. In this guide, I’ll help you complete Saint of the Slums in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to start Saint of the Slums in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To start Saint of the Slums in Dragon’s Dogma 2, visit the Slums and speak with Elena, a nun standing outside The Gracious Hand in the Slums of Vernworth.

You probably have to swing by this area to complete The Caged Magistrate main quest, prompting a cutscene of two parents speaking with Elena about their son’s deteriorating health. After the cutscene, approach Elena to trigger the Saint of the Slums side quest.

How to get Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Barely visible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Miasmite for Elena in Saint of the Slums, defeat Ghosts at night in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Miasmite tends to drop from fallen ghosts, which only appear at night. You can rest at an inn or campsite until nighttime or sit at a bench and doze off to pass the time until darkness falls. Look for a greenish aura floating in the sky to find ghosts.

If you head out through the northeastern gate of Vernworth, you should find plenty of ghosts in the city’s outskirts. When you spot one, make defeating it your top priority to prevent it from fleeing the battle.

Once you have three Miasmite, deliver them to Elena and speak with her patient, Lubomir, to discover his suspicions about The Gracious Hand.

How to find unusual rumors about The Gracious Hand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Tell us how you really feel, Lottie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find out what is going on in The Gracious Hand in Dragon’s Dogma 2, head outside of the building and speak with Lottie outside. She’s a nun standing by the entrance door.

Lottie tells you she hears screams coming out of the basement sick room but isn’t allowed to enter. These are the unusual rumors you have been looking for.

Speak with Lubomir inside The Gracious Hand and report your findings. He asks you to inspect the basement sick room, and should you find anything suspicious, he says you should apprehend Elena, and the guards will come to your aid.

How to enter the basement sick room in The Gracious Hand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not looking so great, Lubomir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only enter the basement sick room in The Gracious Hand at night in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you attempt to go in during the day, Elena will block or lock the door.

The basement sick room is beside The Gracious Hand’s entrance. When you enter, look for a set of stairs leading to a lower floor on the left. Then, go through the door on the right to find a door leading to the basement sick room. Here, you find two sickly patients in bed and a supply room behind a white curtain.

How to find evidence against Elena in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Inside the basement sick room in The Gracious Hand, go through the door with the white curtain to enter Elena’s supply room and find the evidence in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Item Where to find it Lubomir’s reaction On a shelf by the desk, there’s a flask of Unlabeled Medicine. When you show Lubomir the Unlabeled Medicine, he asks that you cross-check if it’s truly medicine with a friend of his, Radcliff. On the bookshelf to the left, there’s a Record of Treatment items. When you show Lubomir the Record of Treatment, he asks that you speak with Bruno and Jehan at the tavern.

With these two items in hand, head back upstairs, speak with Lubomir again, and show him both pieces of evidence you found.

Patients’ location

You guys OK? Screenshot by Dot Esports Vernworth has two taverns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bruno and Jehan, the patients who survived Elena’s treatment, are in Walter’s Tavern, located north of The Gracious Hand in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

After speaking with Lubomir and showing him the Record of Treatment, head to Walter’s Tavern and speak with Bruno and Jehan, who are sitting by the fire. Bruno tells you about Elena’s nightly meetings, which can help you understand what is going on with The Gracious Hand.

Elena’s secret meeting location

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elena meets with a mysterious provider every night by the Common Quarter square, which is east of the Merchant Quarter of Verworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To catch her red-handed, wait until night falls and either follow her from The Gracious Hand or head to the Common Quarter square and wait for her to arrive. Quietly witness the meeting and escape to report your findings to Lubomir.

Speaking with Radcliff

Medicine check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To appraise the Unlabeled Medicine in Dragon’s Dogma 2, speak with Radcliff in Checkpoint Rest Town, wait a day for him to complete the apprehension, and listen to his findings before returning to Vernworth.

To quickly get to Checkpoint Rest Town, you can catch the Oxcart on the northwest exit of Vernworth. After speaking with Radcliff, rest at an inn or doze off at a bench to pass the time until he’s ready to share his findings with you.

How to apprehend Elena in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To apprehend Elena, approach her in the now locked door of the sick room basement and press the grab or climb button to tackle her. This is R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, or E on PC.

As Lubomir anticipated, Elena’s apprehending prompts the guards to imprison her. Since you have more than enough evidence, she is confined to gaol.

For your troubles, you get 1600 XP and 11000 gold after completing Saint of the Slums in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

