How to get Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Get your lamps because we're hunting during the night.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Mar 23, 2024 05:46 am
Pawns fighting skeletons in Dragon's Dogma 2¸
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is packed with side quests that task you with fetching reagents like Miasmite, going out in the wild, and defeating powerful foes.

There are two main reasons why you need Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2—for the Saint of the Slums quest and to upgrade your gear. No matter why you need the reagent, there’s only one way to get it, and I have to admit—it will be dangerous. Here’s how to get Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

How to get Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Answered

The easiest way to get Miasmite is to go out in the wild, defeat skeletons and phantoms, and then loot them. Bear in mind that these enemies only spawn at night. You can manipulate the night and day cycle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by sleeping it off in an inn, chilling on the bench, or you can wait it out. I recommend you fully heal yourself and your Pawns and then go out during the night to hunt down phantoms and skeletons. 

You can easily recognize phantoms in the night since they look like light blue and white wisps in the night. Skeletons, on the other hand, are easily visible due to their glowing blue eyes. It seems that the light from your lamp will draw phantoms. So, if you want to farm them, keep the light on. 

You can use all types of attacks on them, and they are taken down quickly. They usually come in groups and are fast. So, it’s essential to have a great camera 

Best farming locations of Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Best farming spots of Miasmite in DD2
The best farming locations are around Vernworth. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The best farming spot for getting Miasmite in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is definitely outside Vernworth. I found the most phantoms right before entering the city and more skeletons after leaving it. For this, I recommend going off the road and wandering the woods a bit. 

You can find these enemies across the map too, but it seems to me that there are more of them around Vernworth because of the quest. 

