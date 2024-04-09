Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 rings, ranked

Like most fantasy RPGs, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a load of rings to pick up and collect. Many are completely useless, but some—even several of the smaller ones from the early game—are definitely worth slipping on your finger.

This list goes over the top 10 rings that are useful in most situations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This means Rings that are really good for specific fights—like the Ring of Repellency versus enemies who like Tar—won’t make the cut.

10. Ring of Endeavor

It’s quite the endeavor to get this ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Earn 50 percent additional Discipline points.

Earn 50 percent additional Discipline points. Received by: Collecting 220 Seeker’s Tokens.

This ring is absolutely absurd in theory. A 50 percent growth to Discipline points allows for mastery of vocations basically instantly. Vocations already grow relatively fast, so an additional boost to those can let you get all 10 of them to rank nine efficiently. There’s just one problem; the Ring of Endeavor comes too late to be very useful. By the time you’ve collected 220 Seeker’s Tokens, you’re likely done with the game, New Game Plus, and all the content you could’ve asked for. Or you snatched it off some poor fool who gave it as a Pawn quest reward.

It’s basically on the list for if you cheat it in, or if you’re an excellent Seeker’s Token hunter but a terrible vocation leveler. It’s very powerful, but why did they lock it behind such an endgame feat?

9. Ring of Reassurance

We assure you, this one’s solid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves the defense of Pawns after they are revived by a small amount

Improves the defense of Pawns after they are revived by a small amount Received by: Completing the Ulrika Romance questline.

The Ring of Reassurance is odd. It boosts your Pawn’s defense after it gets downed, giving them a better chance to survive the next hit. For someone running a Sorcerer or Mage Pawn, you’re likely used to hearing the sound of their lifeless body collapsing under a Drake’s flamethrower. This ring makes them able to take a hit much better, potentially letting them get healed or get some more attacks off before their next inevitable down.

For players running a Straightforward Pawn, this Ring is even more useful. Those Pawns take hits all the time, and squishier classes can easily go down constantly. It’s not difficult to keep this bonus up at all times, unfortunately.

8. Ring of Aggression/Ring of Percipience

Even in the late game, these basic rings can be very useful for your Pawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves Strength or Magick by 30, respectively.

Improves Strength or Magick by 30, respectively. Received by: Purchasing from early-game stores, looting from early-game cities, looted from higher-tier enemies.

While extremely simple in appearance, none can doubt the abilities of the raw Strength and Magick boosting rings. A plus-30 to your damage stat may not sound like a lot, and that’s because it isn’t. These numbers are fantastic early on and will quickly be made weaker through level-up bonuses. However, they apply that small bonus at all times. Unlike items like the Rings of Recompense, Requital, and Brawn, these items provide a boost to damage without any sort of qualifiers or class restrictions.

With how inconsistent these other modifiers can be, it’s nice to slip on a plus-five or six percent damage boost and be done with it. And for Casters, the Ring of Percipience is all you have for raw Magick damage boosts. Might as well make the most of it.

Tip: Inconsistent Strength Rings The Ring of Recompense and Brawn currently seems a bit broken. If they were stronger, the Ring of Brawn could easily make its way into this slot on the list as a damage booster. We’ll keep our eyes on the patch notes, but even then, the basic Magick boosting ring is the only option for Mages or Mystic Spearhands.

7. Ring of Quickening

Catching your breath has never been easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Boosts Stamina regeneration by 10 percent.

Boosts Stamina regeneration by 10 percent. Received by: Purchasing from the Volcano Armory for 10,000 Gold.

Stamina is a big deal in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You need it to cast spells, use Weapon Skills, and deal optimal damage. Getting Stamina back quickly is an excellent idea, and the Ring of Quickening is a very efficient way to get it back. A 10 percent boost to Stamina regeneration is great, letting you avoid fatigue more. However, since Stamina doesn’t start regenerating until after you stop spending it, it’s a good idea to pair this ring with a Max Stamina booster. That way, you can get longer punishes, not run out of Stamina, and then get the faster Stamina regeneration once the punish window is done.

6. Ring of Recitation

I wonder if this lets them talk quicker, or just do symbols faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves casting speed by 25 percent, but debuffs health by 20 percent.

Improves casting speed by 25 percent, but debuffs health by 20 percent. Received by: Looting the Tomb of Ja’Nuwa in Battahl.

The older brother of the Ring of Articulacy, the Ring of Recitation is a Mage’s very best friend. This ring boosts cast speed significantly, at the cost of your max Health. However, for most Sorcerers, getting spells like Meteoron and Maelstrom off 25 percent faster is a pretty big deal, and well worth losing that Health. As long as you can get a Fighter or other frontliner to distract the monsters, you can kill things so much faster.

5. Ring of Resolution

Perfect for wearing after you get stunlocked by wolves for the 10th time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves Knockdown Resistance by 100.

Improves Knockdown Resistance by 100. Received by: Completing the Put a Spring in thy Step quest, common Golem drop.

Probably the strongest purely defensive ring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Ring of Resolution improves your knockdown resistance. For every class outside of Warrior, getting punched by a Goblin can lead you into an eternal stunlock—which only gets worse as enemies get stronger. The Ring of Resolution reduces your chance of tanking those flinches. This ring technically gets better the weaker your armor is to knockback. But, it still works great on even the most durable frontliners. Every chance to avoid a flinch matters.

4. Ring of Momentum

One of the few ways to get your Stamina higher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves max Stamina by 150.

Improves max Stamina by 150. Received by: Completing the Phantom Oxcart quest, looting from a chest north of Thunderclap Cave.

The Ring of Momentum is a raw Stamina booster that gives you around 150 Stamina to work with. That is a 15 percent boost. Considering Stamina is a stat that doesn’t improve as you level up, unlike max Health or damage, this 150 remains useful for the entire game. And, as you level up Warfarer and get Zeal, this ring lets you spam out an extra move or two before you get tired. When you’re fighting DD2‘s lategame Purgener bosses, that can be the difference between winning a fight or having to endure another barrage.

3. Ring of Ambition

Give it to your Main Pawn and your friends will love you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves Experience growth by 50 percent.

Improves Experience growth by 50 percent. Received by: Completing the Sphinx Riddle of Contest.

The Ring of Ambition makes it so much farther than the Ring of Endeavor, just because of how much easier its requirement is; you can complete the Sphinx’s riddles quite quickly if you know where she’s located. This ring is special because a 50 percent boost to your or your Pawn’s experience can make growth into endgame easy, especially if you equip the Ring before killing the Sphinx for extra levels.

This Ring is theoretically the strongest raw stat ring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as long as you grow your stats in the right way.

2. Ring of Triumph

Just be a little bit better at everything in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves Health and Stamina by 100, and Weight limit by five.

Improves Health and Stamina by 100, and Weight limit by five. Received by: Collecting 15 Seeker’s Tokens.

This Ring is accessible quite early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it’s very useful for every single vocation. An extra 100 Health is quite good, even for a Warrior’s massive pool. 100 Stamina is stellar, giving any class a 10 percent boost. And five Weight limit isn’t super significant, but it can let you bring home a few more upgrade items.

This Ring’s minor bonuses to all stats might not seem super impactful. But, compared to all other rings, it’s too helpful to miss. That doesn’t mean there isn’t one better, though.

1. Ring of Vehemence

Why did they give this to us so early? Guess we should be grateful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect: Improves Knockdown Power by 100.

Improves Knockdown Power by 100. Received by: Collecting Five Seeker’s Tokens, purchase from Volcanic Island Armory.

The strongest ring for every vocation is the Ring of Vehemence. This item, no matter what your Health, Stamina, or damage type is, always adds 100 to your Knockdown Power. That’s a big deal. Warriors walk around with knockdown power of around 500 by endgame, so even they are getting 20 percent more flinch out of this Ring. Imagine the bonus Knockdown Power your Thief or Archer can get out of this—60 to 70 percent, in some cases.

For how early you can get the Ring of Vehemence, and how useful staggering your foes is in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there isn’t a ring that outclasses it for general builds.

