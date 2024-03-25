Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure the Tarred status effect in DD2

There are many status effects in Dragon’s Dogma 2, some of which are more concerning than others, and the Tarred effect can lead to a quick death. If you want to get rid of the Tarred effect, we’ve got the answers you seek.

Obtaining the Tarred status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not lead to direct damage on its own but results in a character losing their balance and being more likely to fall over, while any Fire attacks will ignite and inflict a huge amount of damage.

If you have encountered the Tarred status in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and want to get rid of it, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to get rid of Tarred status in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wicked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tarred status effect occurs when a player, Pawn, enemy, or NPC is doused in oil. Goblins often deal out this status effect by throwing bottles full of oil at you, leaving you vulnerable to Fire attacks that will set you alight.

Use a Wicking Remedy to cure the Tarred status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Like other Curatives, this has a small amount of weight, meaning you can carry several at a time, and it is easy to obtain.

You can also remove The Tarred status effect with water. Look for rivers or streams, but be careful not to go too deep or you will be consumed by The Brine. Rain will also remove the Tarred status effect.

Alternatively, a Mage with the Halidom skill can cure the Tarred status by casting the spell. Halidom unlocks at level three in the Mage Vocation.

How to get Wicking Remedy in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can craft Wicking Remedy by combining two pieces of Cinnamon Bark, found in wooded areas across the map—particularly in the north of Vermund. It can also be dropped by a Venin Harpy when defeated.

You can purchase Wicking Remedy from vendors across the map. If you want to buy a vendor stocking items like Wicking Remedy, look for the potion symbol on the map that marks the location of an Apothecary.

It’s also possible to loot Wicking Remedy from treasure chests scattered across the world.

