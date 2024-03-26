Dragon’s Dogma 2: Stat Growth explained

Like in many other RPGs, stats are important in Dragon’s Dogma 2, mainly because they impact your character’s strengths and weaknesses. Unlike other games that allow players to manually choose stats, Dragon’s Dogma 2 differs quite significantly.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, stats impact almost everything about your character. From how much melee damage you can deal to the effect of your spells, stats are the single biggest influence on your playstyle. Stats grow automatically as you level up, but you may get caught off guard if you’re expecting to assign improvements manually.

Whether you’re curious to see how stat growth in Dragon’s Dogma 2 works or want to see what you can do to influence your stats, here’s everything you need to know.

How does Stat Growth work in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

From encumbrance to damage, stats inform everything about your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Stat points are automatically assigned based on the vocation you pick. Stats in Dragon’s Dogma 2 affect the different elements of your character in the build, including factors like damage, health, resistances, stamina, magick, and more.

Every DD2 vocation prioritizes different stat, which means stat growth changes from player to player. Below are each of the four starting classes and the stats which each class prioritizes growing after getting a new level:

Fighter—Strength, HP, Stamina

Mage—Magick, Magick Defense

Archer—Stamina, Strength

Thief—Stamina, Strength

In Dragon’s Dogma 2 you can change your vocation whenever you encounter another maister. You don’t need to worry about being poorly set to try another vocation as your stats realign to the preferred build for your next vocation. That means if you’re a Fighter or Warfarer, you can still easily become a Mage, though you’ll lose your Strength and Stamina build.

How to increase your Stats in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is still some influence you can exert over your developing Dragon’s Dogma 2 build, even if much of your stat growth is done automatically. This is primarily done through the acquisition of gear and the usage of potions.

Equipping build-appropriate gear is the best way to boost your stats. If you are playing a Fighter, purchasing items like a Superior Shield and Plate Armor will significantly increase your HP and Stamina. Consumables purchased either from an Alchemist or merchants are another great way to boost stats, although this is almost always temporary. Instead of boosting core stats, I tend to find consumables and potions best for immediate healing and resistances.

The leveling system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 may not make it feel like you have complete control over your character, but getting gear, upgrading gear, and purchasing potions are all methods to boost your character even further after leveling up.

