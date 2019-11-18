MDL Chengdu Major main event results and matchups

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
The first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit is underway. The MDL Chengdu Major playoffs have begun, with 16 teams clashing in a double-elimination bracket.
The main event will be underway from 8pm CT on Nov. 17 until the champion is crowned in the early hours of Nov. 24.
Eight teams will start in the upper bracket. A loss here doesn’t mean game over, though, because the team will drop down to the lower bracket and get a second lease on life. Any team that loses in the lower bracket will say goodbye to their hopes of lifting the trophy and will be on the next flight home.
The first round of the bracket will be best-of-one matches. The grand finals will be a best-of-five series, and every other series will be a best-of-three.
Here are the main event results and matchups so far at the MDL Chengdu Major. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.
Day one results
Upper bracket round one
TNC Predator vs. Alliance
Winner: TNC
- Game one: TNC 18 – 36 Alliance
- Game two: TNC 27 – 20 Alliance
- Game three: TNC 25 – 18 Alliance
Team Liquid vs. J.Storm
Winner: J.Storm
- Game one: Liquid 35 – 14 J.Storm
- Game two: Liquid 16 – 30 J.Storm
- Game three: Liquid 14 – 32 J.Storm
Lower bracket round one
EHOME vs. Team Spirit
Winner: EHOME
- Game one: EHOME 21 – 12 Spirit
Gambit Esports vs. Team Aster
Winner: Aster
- Game one: Gambit 8 – 30 Aster
Fnatic vs. Team Unknown
Winner: Fnatic
- Game one: Unknown 16 – 40 Fnatic (Part 2 of VOD)
Beastcoast vs. Adroit
Winner: Beastcoast
- Game one: Adroit 41 – 25 Beastcoast
Day two matchups
Upper bracket round one
Vici Gaming vs. Fighting PandaS
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Invictus Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Lower bracket round two
Team Liquid vs. EHOME
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Alliance vs. Team Aster
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day three matchups
Lower bracket round two
Loser of IG/EG vs. Fnatic
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Loser of VG/FP vs. Beastcoast
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Upper bracket round two
TNC Predator vs. J.Storm
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Winner of IG/EG vs. Winner of VG/FP
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD