MDL Chengdu Major main event results and matchups

The first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit is underway. The MDL Chengdu Major playoffs have begun, with 16 teams clashing in a double-elimination bracket.

The main event will be underway from 8pm CT on Nov. 17 until the champion is crowned in the early hours of Nov. 24.

Eight teams will start in the upper bracket. A loss here doesn’t mean game over, though, because the team will drop down to the lower bracket and get a second lease on life. Any team that loses in the lower bracket will say goodbye to their hopes of lifting the trophy and will be on the next flight home.

The first round of the bracket will be best-of-one matches. The grand finals will be a best-of-five series, and every other series will be a best-of-three.

Here are the main event results and matchups so far at the MDL Chengdu Major. The most recent day will appear at the top of the list.

Day one results

Upper bracket round one

TNC Predator vs. Alliance

Winner: TNC

Team Liquid vs. J.Storm

Winner: J.Storm

Lower bracket round one

EHOME vs. Team Spirit

Winner: EHOME

Gambit Esports vs. Team Aster

Winner: Aster

Fnatic vs. Team Unknown

Winner: Fnatic

Beastcoast vs. Adroit

Winner: Beastcoast

Game one: Adroit 41 – 25 Beastcoast

Day two matchups

Upper bracket round one

Vici Gaming vs. Fighting PandaS

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Invictus Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Lower bracket round two

Team Liquid vs. EHOME

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Alliance vs. Team Aster

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day three matchups

Lower bracket round two

Loser of IG/EG vs. Fnatic

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Loser of VG/FP vs. Beastcoast

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Upper bracket round two

TNC Predator vs. J.Storm

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Winner of IG/EG vs. Winner of VG/FP

Winner: TBD