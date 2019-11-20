Beastcoast tyrannizes Fighting PandaS and secures top eight at the MDL Chengdu Major

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

For so many years, South American Dota 2 has been maligned, ridiculed as the weakest continent in the professional circuit. Then, the Infamous team consisting of four Peruvians and a Bolivian showed up at The International 2019, and stamped their mark as one of the highlight teams of the event, leading to the release of pent-up frustrations and solidarity for the oft-ignored region.

Now, under new organization beastcoast, the South Americans find themselves in the top half of a Dota Pro Circuit event again. After an emphatic 2-0 trashing of Fighting PandaS at the MDL Chengdu Major, beastcoast has proven that their TI-showing wasn’t just a one-hit-wonder.

Sure, beastcoast was the slight favorites heading into the matchup. Yet, fans know that previous results matter little to an inevitable implosion of a South American team. Perhaps the best takeaway from the series is not whether beastcoast won, but how they did it.

Beastcoast plays an extreme version of four-protect-one, with the team creating space for one of the most efficient farmers in the game, Hector Antonio “K1” Rodriguez. It used to be a boring, static strategy, popularized by the Chinese teams of old. But, when mixed up with South American flair, beastcoast plays one of the most electrifying brands of Dota 2 in the world, with the four other members managing to pull off crazy antics that people will try for all eternity, and likely fail. And then, like Thanos, K1 inevitably arrives to finish the opponents off.

In two dominating showings, they pulled off their strategy flawlessly against the PandaS. K1 played two games on Alchemist and Wraith King, two strength carries that naturally build into Radiance. If there was an item synonymous with K1’s fate as a player, it would be the Radiance: a shining blade wreathed in gold and righteous light, and he predictably struck down PandaS with his immense net worth lead.

PandaS simply could not respond to the trademark Peruvian aggression. When they tried to play the farming game, beastcoast disrupted them constantly, forcing unfavorable rotations and reactions. When they tried to fight, beastcoast counter-initiated swiftly on key targets. The North American squad could never find their footing in either match, and are now eliminated from the Major.

While K1 showers in gold and the plaudits, the rest of beastcoast are no less skilled. K1 and Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales are the most visible members of the team, true, but the rest of the South American squad play their parts to perfection. In game two especially, Adrian “Wisper” Dobles played phenomenally on the Sand King, setting up frame-perfect Burrowstrikes on key targets and ensured that beastcoast could freely execute their game plan. A stage play cannot exist without actors, just like it doesn’t without the writers and directors.

PandaS might not have been the favored matchup heading into the series, but few expected Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao’s team to roll over and take the beating they did. The North Americans barely showed any resistance, and EternaLEnVy himself could not keep up in farm with his counterpart. While it’s not a terrible showing from the underdog North American squad, EternaLEnVy just might revert to his trigger-happy habits and start firing people again.

Beastcoast will now head into the next round of the competition with a guaranteed US$40,000 and 450 DPC points. The South Americans will face Invictus Gaming, another team that thrives on unbridled aggression with their own rising star, Zhou “Emo” Yi. The last hope of South America potentially knocking out a Chinese team on Chinese soil? Beastcoast has already told that story once and will look to repeat it on Nov. 22.