Where is Skull Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The village features many iconic and important locations you need to know about to progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such location is Skull Rock, a mighty rock formation many quests and tasks revolve around.

The regular valley is very large and there’s also Eternity Isle beyond it, so figuring out where Skull Rock is located in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be quite tricky with so much space to explore.

Skull Rock location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Skull Rock is located just off the coast of Dazzle Beach in the main village. It is situated at the very southeast corner of the map next to the small sandy island floating near the coast. This island is also where you can find the boat you likely already used to recruit Ariel.

If you look at the Dazzle Beach biome on your map, you will find a small circular sandy island with a rock formation covered in trees and greenery behind it. This formation is Skull Rock.

It’s right by the small island near the beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

As its name suggests, Skull Rock is shaped like a skull and is inspired by the same iconic structure present in Neverland in Peter Pan. You will spot it easily once you make your way down the sandy coast to the small island. Because it sits behind the island off the coast, it’s easy to overlook in your regular gameplay unless you know exactly where to find it.

Skull Rock is an important location to know for various quests like Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place and The Magic in Everything. Like the Dreamlight Library, it seems to come up again and again, so be sure to remember where it is in case you need to find it for future quests or tasks.

The Forgotten has also made it seem like someone or something is trapped inside Skull Rock, which means we will likely get to explore it in the future, perhaps with a continuation of the main storyline. This landmark is an extremely important one, but now you know where to find it so you’re prepared for whatever Disney Dreamlight Valley has in store next.