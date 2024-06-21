Forgot password
remy next to the tasty salad in dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.
How to make Tasty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's delicious.
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Jun 20, 2024

Tasty Salad is one of the four-star entrees you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s apparently very tasty because a few villagers have it as their favorite meals. Being a four-star meal, you only need four ingredients here.

How to make Tasty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make Tasty Salad with the following four ingredients: Lettuce, Cucumber, “Any Spice,” and one of “Any Vegetable.”

IngredientHow to get
LettuceYou can buy Lettuce and Lettuce seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow.
CucumberYou can buy Cucumber and Cucumber Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights.
Any VegetableYou can use any vegetable like carrot, corn, or asparagus in this recipe.
Any SpiceYou can use any spice like basil, oregano, or garlic in this recipe.

Then, add all ingredients to a cooking pot at a cooking station to make this meal.

This recipe can seem tricky because you can use any spice or vegetable. Sometimes, this can lead to other meals being made, especially when there are multiple salads in Dreamlight Valley. With this recipe, you don’t have to worry about accidentally making another meal; you can use whichever spice or vegetable you like.

Tasty Salad Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

tasty salad in collections journal dreamlight valley
Not too shabby for a salad. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Tasty Salad received a slight nerf in version 1.8, the Pumpkin King Returns update. It now only sells for 284 Star Coins, and once consumed, you will regain 642 Energy, which is pretty good considering the ingredients aren’t pricey.

So, if you need Tasty Salad to complete your meal journal or for a Villager’s daily favorite, this is everything you need to know about making this dish.

