Tasty Salad is one of the four-star entrees you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s apparently very tasty because a few villagers have it as their favorite meals. Being a four-star meal, you only need four ingredients here.

How to make Tasty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It does look delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. It only takes a few minutes to grow lettuce. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Cucumbers take over an hour to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make Tasty Salad with the following four ingredients: Lettuce, Cucumber, “Any Spice,” and one of “Any Vegetable.”

Ingredient How to get Lettuce You can buy Lettuce and Lettuce seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. Cucumber You can buy Cucumber and Cucumber Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights. Any Vegetable You can use any vegetable like carrot, corn, or asparagus in this recipe. Any Spice You can use any spice like basil, oregano, or garlic in this recipe.

Then, add all ingredients to a cooking pot at a cooking station to make this meal.

This recipe can seem tricky because you can use any spice or vegetable. Sometimes, this can lead to other meals being made, especially when there are multiple salads in Dreamlight Valley. With this recipe, you don’t have to worry about accidentally making another meal; you can use whichever spice or vegetable you like.

Tasty Salad Star Coin earnings and Energy regeneration stats

Not too shabby for a salad. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Tasty Salad received a slight nerf in version 1.8, the Pumpkin King Returns update. It now only sells for 284 Star Coins, and once consumed, you will regain 642 Energy, which is pretty good considering the ingredients aren’t pricey.

So, if you need Tasty Salad to complete your meal journal or for a Villager’s daily favorite, this is everything you need to know about making this dish.

