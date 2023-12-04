All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Pumpkin King Returns update patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Pumpkin King Returns update is primarily focused around Jack Skellington, but this patch also has a whole lot more content beyond his arrival. It’s a pretty big update, so you may want to review the patch notes to discover what it includes.
Here are all of the major additions and changes included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dec. 5 The Pumpkin King Returns update.
Disney Dreamlight Valley The Pumpkin King Returns patch notes
The Pumpkin King Returns update has a lot of new content to explore, so here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect to see when this Disney Dreamlight Valley update launches.
Jack Skellington’s arrival
The name of the update is focused on the arrival of the Pumpkin King himself, none other than Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. He will also be accompanied by new quests and items from this frightfully fun film.
ValleyVerse Multiplayer
Disney Dreamlight Valley is officially adding multiplayer through its ValleyVerse feature first arriving in this update. Gameloft previously said it will expand upon the feature in future updates, so this first version of it is just the beginning of how this feature will function.
Following this update, you’ll be able to hang out with other players, share items, and collect a new resource called Pixel Shards. These can be used to obtain cooking and crafting buffs.
Royal Winter Star Path
A shiny new Star Path will arrive packed with tasks you can complete to unlock exclusive rewards. The theme of this path is Royal Winter, and so far we know it will include a cozy new Dream Style for Belle, an Ice Skating rink, and another Dream Style for Ariel.
A Rift in Time expansion pass
Although not part of the base game, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first-ever expansion pass A Rift in Time is also launching alongside The Pumpkin King Returns update. This pass includes access to three new biomes, Eve from Wall-E, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, three new critters, various new resources, recipes, and much more.
Villager removal
A quality-of-life feature allowing you to have better control over your own valley will now allow for the removal of villagers. With this feature, you can add and remove which villagers are present in the valley as you please.
When a villager has a quest for you, they will always appear around the valley regardless of whether you have them selected or not. But outside of this, you can finally get rid of any villager you don’t regularly want to see, so feel free to kick out Donald Duck so you no longer have to endure his obnoxiously loud tantrums.
Premium Shop items and DreamSnaps challenges
More optional content you can purchase with Moonstones will be added to the Premium Shop after the launch of this update. This update will also bring new DreamSnaps challenges to participate in, which is great since you’ll want to participate in weekly DreamSnaps challenges anyway so you can earn Moonstones to claim Premium Shop items without having to spend actual money.
Other additions and bug fixes
- The holiday event from 2022 will receive a rerun for this holiday season.
- Knee-length versions of all the basic skirts clothing item have been added.
- Some characters have had their animations updated.
- The Goofy’s Signature Hat item has been resized to match the scale of the one Goofy himself wears.
- Furniture items from the Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Mickey and Friends collections have been slightly edited to create a more cohesive look within each set.
- The length of crop tops has been edited so all of them now match the length of the Heart of Te Fiti Camisole.
- The length of the hem on Minnie’s Dinner Party Gown has been extended.
- The patches on Ralph’s Sturdy Overalls were removed and new signs of wear and tear have been added.
- The patch on the back of the Mickey-Mouse-Patch Jean Jacket was adjusted.
- Moana’s fishing stall shop has been slightly edited to more accurately depict what her boat in the film looks like.
- A bug causing the Pumpkin House belonging to Fairy Godmother in the Forgotten Lands to not appear has been fixed.
- A bug causing the game to freeze when you try to pick up the sled in “A Broken Sled” has been fixed.
- In the “What Home Feels Like” quest, a bug was preventing the secret chest from spawning for some, but this is now fixed.
- Any player having trouble accessing the Lioness Statue in the Forest of Valor should now be able to reach it.
- Spawn rate issues in a few quests were fixed including:
- Ice shards in “Deal of the Day: The Chocolate Fountain.”
- Paper in “Lair Sweet Lair.”
- Sunbird feathers in “Strut Your Stuff.”
- Water particles in “The Great Blizzard.”
- Some general graphic-related bugs affecting how specific items appeared have been mended.
- An issue that made villagers spawn too close to one another and then caused graphical issues has been fixed.