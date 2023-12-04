All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Pumpkin King Returns update patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Pumpkin King Returns update is primarily focused around Jack Skellington, but this patch also has a whole lot more content beyond his arrival. It’s a pretty big update, so you may want to review the patch notes to discover what it includes.

Here are all of the major additions and changes included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dec. 5 The Pumpkin King Returns update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Pumpkin King Returns patch notes

The Pumpkin King Returns update has a lot of new content to explore, so here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect to see when this Disney Dreamlight Valley update launches.

Jack Skellington’s arrival

The name of the update is focused on the arrival of the Pumpkin King himself, none other than Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. He will also be accompanied by new quests and items from this frightfully fun film.

He’s officially the tallest villager in the valley. Image via Gameloft

ValleyVerse Multiplayer

Disney Dreamlight Valley is officially adding multiplayer through its ValleyVerse feature first arriving in this update. Gameloft previously said it will expand upon the feature in future updates, so this first version of it is just the beginning of how this feature will function.

Following this update, you’ll be able to hang out with other players, share items, and collect a new resource called Pixel Shards. These can be used to obtain cooking and crafting buffs.

Royal Winter Star Path

A shiny new Star Path will arrive packed with tasks you can complete to unlock exclusive rewards. The theme of this path is Royal Winter, and so far we know it will include a cozy new Dream Style for Belle, an Ice Skating rink, and another Dream Style for Ariel.

A Rift in Time expansion pass

Although not part of the base game, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first-ever expansion pass A Rift in Time is also launching alongside The Pumpkin King Returns update. This pass includes access to three new biomes, Eve from Wall-E, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, three new critters, various new resources, recipes, and much more.

These three characters are exclusively available through the expansion pass. Image via Gameloft

Villager removal

A quality-of-life feature allowing you to have better control over your own valley will now allow for the removal of villagers. With this feature, you can add and remove which villagers are present in the valley as you please.

When a villager has a quest for you, they will always appear around the valley regardless of whether you have them selected or not. But outside of this, you can finally get rid of any villager you don’t regularly want to see, so feel free to kick out Donald Duck so you no longer have to endure his obnoxiously loud tantrums.

Premium Shop items and DreamSnaps challenges

More optional content you can purchase with Moonstones will be added to the Premium Shop after the launch of this update. This update will also bring new DreamSnaps challenges to participate in, which is great since you’ll want to participate in weekly DreamSnaps challenges anyway so you can earn Moonstones to claim Premium Shop items without having to spend actual money.

Other additions and bug fixes