How to make Nestling Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

New items, ingredients, and resources were added to Disney Dreamlight Valley on the Eternity Isle in the most recent expansion, A Rift in Time. Along with all these new items, fresh recipes like the Nestling Crepe dessert became available.

For Dreamlight Valley players wanting to make the delicious pancake treat, whether the plan is to eat or sell, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make the Nestling Crepe recipe in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Remy will sell you Milk and Eggs for 230 and 220 Star Coins respectively. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the Nestling Crepe recipe in Dreamlight Valley, you only need four ingredients: Wheat, Egg, Milk, and a Nestling Pear. These ingredients can be found or bought from the following locations:

Eggs and Milk can be purchased from the ingredient store in Chez Remy. However, you must unlock Remy and reopen his restaurant to buy these items.

Wheat is a grain you can purchase from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow of Dreamlight Valley.

Nestling Pears grow on the Nestling Pear trees in the Ancient's Landing biome, specifically in the Overlook and Ruins areas. If you haven't done so yet, it will cost you 10,000 Mist to unlock the Ruins and 6,000 Mist to unlock the Overlook.

grow on the Nestling Pear trees in the Ancient’s Landing biome, specifically in the Overlook and Ruins areas.

Once you have purchased or harvested one of each Nestling Crepe ingredient, throw them into a cooking pot at any station across the Eternity Isle or Dreamlight Valley and start cooking. If you don’t have coal to use the cooking station, you can buy it from Kristoff’s Stall or by mining any mining nodes across the Valley or the Isle.

When you’ve cooked this four-star dessert, it will be added to your recipe lists and the Eternity Isle meal collections. Although you must purchase most ingredients, you can get your money back if you sell it, as you’ll roughly get 715 Star Coins. But if you eat it, you’ll gain just under 2,000 Energy. So, it’s perfect if you’re about to start farming for items or want the “gold energy” bar to sprint around the biomes.

Unfortunately, Nestling Pears can only be found on Eternity Isle, so you can’t make this Dreamlight Valley recipe if you don’t own the A Rift In Time expansion yet.

