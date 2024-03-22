Category:
Disney

How to make Nestling Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An Eternity Isle exclusive.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 07:50 pm
Nestling Pear crepes next to a player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Images via Gameloft

New items, ingredients, and resources were added to Disney Dreamlight Valley on the Eternity Isle in the most recent expansion, A Rift in Time. Along with all these new items, fresh recipes like the Nestling Crepe dessert became available.

Recommended Videos

For Dreamlight Valley players wanting to make the delicious pancake treat, whether the plan is to eat or sell, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make the Nestling Crepe recipe in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Remy is selling dairy products to Disney Dreamlight Valley character
Remy will sell you Milk and Eggs for 230 and 220 Star Coins respectively. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the Nestling Crepe recipe in Dreamlight Valley, you only need four ingredients: Wheat, Egg, Milk, and a Nestling Pear. These ingredients can be found or bought from the following locations:

  • Eggs and Milk can be purchased from the ingredient store in Chez Remy. However, you must unlock Remy and reopen his restaurant to buy these items.
  • Wheat is a grain you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow of Dreamlight Valley.
  • Nestling Pears grow on the Nestling Pear trees in the Ancient’s Landing biome, specifically in the Overlook and Ruins areas.
    • If you haven’t done so yet, it will cost you 10,000 Mist to unlock the Ruins and 6,000 Mist to unlock the Overlook.

Once you have purchased or harvested one of each Nestling Crepe ingredient, throw them into a cooking pot at any station across the Eternity Isle or Dreamlight Valley and start cooking. If you don’t have coal to use the cooking station, you can buy it from Kristoff’s Stall or by mining any mining nodes across the Valley or the Isle.

When you’ve cooked this four-star dessert, it will be added to your recipe lists and the Eternity Isle meal collections. Although you must purchase most ingredients, you can get your money back if you sell it, as you’ll roughly get 715 Star Coins. But if you eat it, you’ll gain just under 2,000 Energy. So, it’s perfect if you’re about to start farming for items or want the “gold energy” bar to sprint around the biomes.

Unfortunately, Nestling Pears can only be found on Eternity Isle, so you can’t make this Dreamlight Valley recipe if you don’t own the A Rift In Time expansion yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Remy next to Pasta with herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Arepas Con Queso next to player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Remy next to Pasta with herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Arepas Con Queso next to player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 19, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.