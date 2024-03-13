How to get a Vial of Ocean Water in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Upgrading your Pickaxe is crucial in Disney Dreamlight Valley because it lets you destroy larger and more varied objects. During Elsa’s Breaking the Ice friendship quest, she asks you to create a Warmth of the Summer potion and one resource you must find is the Vial of Ocean Water.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the Vial of Ocean Water for the Warmth of the Summer potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find the Vial of Ocean Water, explained

The Vial is along the shoreline near the Docks. Image via Gameloft.

You can get the Vial of Ocean Water in Dreamlight Valley from a sparkling spot in the ocean at Dazzle Beach. More specifically, you will find it along the shoreline in a shallow area halfway between the Well and the Docks.

Thankfully, the Vial of Ocean Water spawns in this spot for everyone. So, if you’re completing Elsa’s Breaking the Ice friendship quest, you will find the Vial of Ocean Water at this location.

Once you’ve found the Vial of Ocean Water, you must find the other items:

Garlic (Three): This grows wild in the Forest of Valor.

Sunflowers (Five): This grows wild on Dazzle Beach.

Lemons (Five): This grows on lemon trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Sugarcane (Two): This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

With all the items in your inventory, you can craft the Warmth of Summer Potion for Elsa at any crafting station across Dreamlight Valley. After Elsa applies the upgrade potion to your Pickaxe, you can destroy small ice blocks in the Frosted Heights, giving you access to a new resource: Snowballs!

Finding the Vial of Ocean Water can be tricky because you can’t see the sparkles until you’re very close. But as long as you go to the spot on the map above and are completing Elsa’s Breaking the Ice friendship quest, you should have no trouble finding the vial.