How to find the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although Gameloft unveils any major Disney Dreamlight Valley features that are contained in new updates through patch notes and announcements, the developers also love their secrets. The Pride of the Valley update brought another secret for players to delve into with the arrival mysterious Golden Potato.

Whether you simply want to investigate this mysterious asset for yourself or are ready to use it in the secret quest that arrived when the Pride of the Valley update launched on April 5, adding this vegetable to your inventory is fairly easy but might be tricky since Gameloft secretly changed how it is actually obtained.

How do you get the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players have been able to obtain the Golden Potato for some time, but the ability to use it only came into play with The Lion King-centered Pride of the Valley update. Because of this, many didn’t discover the larger potato mystery until the update was released.

The official name of this asset is the Mysterious Golden Potato and it comes with a disclaimer that players should not eat it. Luckily, players cannot eat it even if they try, since no options appear when players select this item.

If you’re delving into the potato mystery, you might be especially confused about how to unlock the Golden Potato. This is likely because it was originally unlocked by one method but later changed to another means.

The devs changed how players obtain this elusive vegetable. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To unlock the Golden Potato following the fifth major content update, which is The Remembering update that arrived on June 7, you’ll need to head to Scrooge McDuck’s store. Head to the vault sitting directly in the middle of the store and you’ll find the Golden Potato sitting on the ground right in front of it.

Before The Remembering update, players were able to use a Dreamlight Valley code to deliver the Golden Potato to their mailbox.

The code no longer works, but it was:

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

After entering the code, players were rewarded with A Mysterious Object which was the Golden Potato. It’s unclear why Gameloft chose to change how players go about unlocking this item, but it works the same regardless and is tied to the larger potato puzzle.

This object is crucial for the endgame of the potato mystery. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since Gameloft did change how this item was obtained, it’s possible some players might experience bugs when attempting to obtain it. If you are struggling to locate it, you may want to check if what you are experiencing is a featured bug on Gameloft’s official Trello board or contact the team for further assistance there.

What do you do with the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Like the rest of the mysterious potatoes that players can obtain, the Golden Potato can also be turned into a potion after players follow a few steps. To obtain the potion, players need to navigate around the valley while transfiguring the Golden Potato.

There are four transfigurations players will need to do, which are:

Golden Carrot

Golden Crab

Golden Night Thorn

Gleaming Gold Potion

How to get the Golden Carrot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the Golden Potato in your inventory, head to the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach.

There’s always some kind of secret hiding in this cave. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you are inside the cave, head down past the statues that are holding gems to the next floor down where you previously grew crops to pass. Turn left and you’ll see a mysterious diamond that features the “???” marker when you look at it.

This diamond may remind you of the symbol from Frozen 2. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Interact with this diamond and transfer the Golden Potato into it. Performing this action will then yield a Golden Carrot. Take the carrot and head over to Elsa’s cave in the Forest of Valor biome.

You’ve got a new shiny vegetable to work with now. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Golden Crab in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Inside Elsa’s cave, you will find another diamond on the long icy dining table sitting in the middle of the first room. Place the Golden Carrot into it and it will transform into a Golden Crab.

Don’t worry, this crab isn’t Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Golden Night Thorn in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next item players will need to obtain is the Golden Night Thorn. Head into the Dream Castle and make your way to the very top floor.

You have quite a nice view from this level of the castle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

On the top floor, walk to the upper right corner where you’ll find another mysterious diamond on the banister. Turn in your Golden Crab and you’ll receive a Golden Night Thorn.

How to get the Gleaming Gold Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The final conversion step in the process is to change the Golden Night Thorn into a Gleaming Gold Potion. What this potion can be utilized for is unknown, but players can add it to their collection of other potato potions for now.

This whole process would’ve been much easier if Merlin hadn’t kept it secret. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Gleaming Gold Potion can be obtained from Merlin’s House, which will be wherever you placed it in the valley. Head into his house and over to the table. This table has yet another diamond marking but is also accompanied by a book. Transfer your Golden Night Thorn here and you will be rewarded with the Gleaming Gold Potion.

What is the Gleaming Gold Potion used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The potion the Golden Potato creates can be used to craft the Rainbow Potion when combined with the other potato potions. Players can then take the Rainbow Potion and use it to craft the Rainbow Fox companion.

