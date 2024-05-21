Buttons are the most important item in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamlight Parks Fest event. They’re a crucial resource you need to gather lots of, but finding them all can be quite tricky.

Recommended Videos

Since there are many different Buttons to gather and each one is obtained in a different way, it can be tough to get each one. Most Buttons are decently easy to get once you understand what needs to be done, so here’s how to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get all Dreamlight Parks Fest Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They all look pretty similar except for the Yellow Flower Button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five different colored Buttons you can obtain in Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. Each one has a different gathering process and most of them can also only be found in specific areas.

Here’s how you can get every Button in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Buttons How to get Location Blue Buttons Can be fished out of white ripple spots. Only found in the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach biomes. Green Buttons Earned as a reward for completing daily and weekly Dreamlight Parks Fest events. N/A Purple Buttons Can be crafted using one Blue Button, two Red Buttons, and 100 Dreamlight. N/A Red Buttons Found near houses and buildings around the valley. Anywhere you have villager houses or general buildings placed. Yellow Flower Buttons Can be found and picked up as flowers growing randomly in the wild. Only found in the Peaceful Meadow and Plaza biomes.

How to use Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Buttons have only one use in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is to make popcorn buckets. You need a massive number of Buttons to craft each item, but this is the only way you can collect all five, which means you need to stock up on Buttons if you want to unlock all of them.

The crafting recipes for the popcorn buckets aren’t unlocked until you obtain one of the Buttons that is used to craft it. Because of this, it’s best to prioritize unlocking all of the Buttons as soon as you can so you can see all of your crafting options.

Popcorn buckets are very costly to craft, but they’re super cool decorative items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Eggs in the annual Eggstravaganza event, Festive Wrapping Paper in the annual Gift of Giving event, and Candy in the Halloween event, Buttons have no use outside of being used to make the exclusive items associated with the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. You can make popcorn buckets using Buttons whenever you like as long as you have the resources to do so, but no new Buttons can be claimed outside of when the event is running.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more