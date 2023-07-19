Solstice is here in Destiny 2, which means it’s time for another trip to the scenic European Aerial Zone (EAZ) and more rounds of Bonfire Bash, the event’s most important activity. Completing Bonfire Bash lets you convert your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, and it’s an essential task if you want to improve your armor.

Bonfire Bash is the star of Solstice, but you shouldn’t dive into it without preparation. First, you need to gather some Silver Leaves, then run this activity to convert them into Silver Ash, and you can use some Kindling to upgrade Sunlit armor pieces. For best results, you should farm lots of Silver Leaves and use as many pieces of this year’s Solstice armor as you can while in the Bonfire Bash, which will increase the amount of Silver Ash you get from this activity.

Though veteran players are probably aware of what this event entails, newcomers or those who skipped Solstice last year may be unsure of what they need to do. We’ve broken down the basics of Bonfire Bash below so you know exactly what to do.

How to complete Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2‘s Solstice

At its core, Bonfire Bash is a pretty straightforward activity. You need to kill enemies to summon an Ignition Carrier, then use their drops to light the Bonfire as much as you can before the final boss, the Heat Drinker, arrives. Of course, there is more nuance (and more hijinks) than just that, though. Here’s our guide on what you need to know for this activity.

Get rid of the Taken

Once you spawn in, you’ll notice your map marker pointing you toward the center of the EAZ. You’ll need to clear out some Taken enemies and destroy a Blight, which will then turn into the Bonfire (don’t stand too close to it when it spawns, though). That’s when the actual activity kicks off: your goal is to light the Bonfire as often as you can, but you’ll need to take down a few enemies before you can get there.

Kill enemies and take down Ignition Carriers

Two markers will appear on your HUD. Each indicates the area where an Elite will spawn, though you’ll need to take down a few enemies before they do. Unlike previous Solstice events, you’re actually encouraged to stick together here, thanks to a shift in Igniter drops and the new Firebound buff. Firebound grants you increased Recovery and Super energy when near another ally, which means you can chain Supers pretty easily if you’re close to your team.

After clearing a few mobs, the game will spawn a glowy, hard-to-miss Elite called an Ignition Carrier.

Use Igniters to light the Bonfire

After you kill an Ignition Carrier, they’ll drop three Igniters. These are glowing balls of light with an ominous countdown above them. You have around eight seconds before they despawn, so your goal is to throw as many of them into the Bonfire as you can (though you can hold them for quite a bit of time as long as you pick them up before respawning). They have a decent bit of aim assist, so you don’t have to worry about pinpoint accuracy, though they do drop quite heavily in longer distances.

Sticking together is extremely helpful here, since each kill drops three Igniters and you won’t always have the time (or the accuracy) to throw all of them in the Bonfire. You can make do without teammates, though it’s easier if you have backup (especially if you’re using a low-stat set of Sunlit Armor).

If you’re on the further spawns, you can also try your luck with long-distance tosses. Keep the Igniters’ considerable projectile drop in mind and be sure to aim above the Bonfire if you’re hurling your light orb from far away.

We aimed quite a bit above on that one, hoping that the aim assist would help us a bit. And it worked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eliminate Taken interference

After lighting the Bonfire 10 times, you’ll get a voiceline that Taken enemies have appeared, and your screen will fade similarly to when public events pop up. These Taken will be on the rooftops, so use the gravity cannons nearby to start making your way to them. You can also use the blue airstreams that propel you upward so you can get there.

Once you’re in the designated location, you’ll need to defeat a few mobs of Taken enemies and destroy the Blight that shows up. Once you’re done, a crate with heavy ammo will spawn, which lets you get some heavy back as you prep for the final boss fight. The crate’s indicator disappears once someone picks it up, though (likely a bug), so be sure to keep track of where it is.

Continue to light the Bonfire

After the Taken interference, you can get back to lighting the Bonfire. The process doesn’t change here, so continue to track down Ignition Carriers and hurl Igniters at the Bonfire. You have until the timer ends to stoke the flames, and once you do, you’ll be up against the final boss. And luckily for players, Bonfire Bash offers plenty of help when it comes to the fight.

Take down the final boss and get rewards

The Bonfire Bash ends with the appearance of a Taken Heat-Drinker, a colossal boss that you’ll make mincemeat of. You probably have your Super due to the Firebound modifier, and odds are you’ve picked up enough heavy ammo from your crates to throw a few shots its way. Work as a team and use your hard-hitting weapons and Supers to make short work of the Heat-Drinker, and don’t forget to stick together for the Firebound buff (which has allowed us to chain Wells of Radiance back-to-back with two Warlocks).

After the boss is done, head to the Bonfire to pick up your spoils.

How to get rewards from Bonfire Bash in Destiny 2

Bonfire Bash gives you two sets of rewards. The first—and most important—is the Silver Ash, which goes into your inventory once the activity is done. You need to run Bonfire Bash to convert your leaves into Silver Ash. Wearing more Sunlit armor pieces grant you more Silver Ash per Leaf, but keep in mind you need space in your Inventory to get it.

The second set of rewards drops by the Bonfire at the end of the activity. These are usually Legendary Engrams, which can be hard to spot. Be sure to look around the Bonfire to grab everything you need, but if you missed something, odds are you’ll find it in your Postmaster anyway (but don’t forget to clear it up every now and then).

What rewards can you get from Bonfire Bash?

Silver Ash

Crowning Duologue

Something New

Compass Rose

Pieces of Sunlit armor

Regular world drops

About the author