How to get the Crowning Duologue Solstice rocket launcher in Destiny 2

The Solstice event has returned to Destiny 2 for 2023, and while the gameplay loop will be all too familiar for the Guardians that have participated in the festivities every year, there are some new goodies to snap up that make it worth investing the time into, like Crowning Duologue.

Crowning Duologue is a new rocket launcher that joins Something New and Compass Rose in the Solstice weapon pool. A new rocket launcher by itself won’t draw a lot of eyes (we get a lot of those, after all), but what’s really interesting about Crowning Duologue is that it’s Destiny 2’s first Strand rocket launcher. Perk and Precision Frame woes aside, this alone makes it well worth the acquisition until another Strand rocket launcher comes along that can succeed it.

How to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2’s Solstice event

The Strand rocket launcher Crowning Duologue can be obtained during Destiny 2’s Solstice event as an end of activity reward in Bonfire Bash. Bonfire Bash is the core activity of Solstice, tasking players with stoking the paracausal bonfire in the EAZ. After completing the activity, reward drops include any of the three available Solstice weapons.

This does mean that earning Crowning Duologue is reliant on your luck, but with each successful run of Bonfire Bash netting you Solstice goodies, you should build up a plentiful stockpile of rocket launchers by the time Solstice concludes on Aug 8.

If your runs through the EAZ are coming up dry on Crowning Duologue drops though, you also have a chance of getting it as the pinnacle drop from the Bonfire Bash activity’s weekly challenge, as well as from Eva Levante’s tier one powerful drop. These pieces of loot can be anything from the Solstice pool, meaning that you could strike lucky and get a Crowning Duologue roll from there too.

You’ll want to make sure that you get the roll that you want of Crowning Duologue before the sun sets on the Solstice event though, because when Solstice finishes in three weeks on Aug 8, you will no longer be able to obtain new drops of the rocket launcher until it rolls around next year.

