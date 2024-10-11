Who’s winning Destiny 2’s Vesper’s Host World First dungeon race? – Live updates

Even 10 years into the franchise, Destiny is still capable of firsts. This time, it’s the first-ever Contest Mode race for a new dungeon. Welcome to Vesper’s Host in Destiny 2.

The new dungeon, releasing during Episode: Revenant in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, tasks Guardians to “investigate unknown transmissions intercepted from a derelict Braytech station.” The trailer for Vesper’s Host definitely evokes vibes of the Deep Stone Crypt raid, and it may even show a returning enemy.

Now that Fikrul, the Fanatic, has found an Echo that allows him to turn Eliksni (Fallen) into Scorn without having to reanimate their corpses, we can take some guesses as to what the dungeon will entail. But what’s important here is that a race is going on, and the competition will heat up.

Raid races are all the rage in Destiny 2, as tens of thousands of viewers tune in to watch their favorite streamers and top teams try to figure out mechanics, puzzles, and defeat bosses along the way to attempting to be the first to clear the difficult endgame activity.

Now, a dungeon World First title is up for grabs, and we will be offering live updates until a winner is crowned.

Destiny 2: Vesper’s Host World First race live blog

You look familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oct. 11, 9:00am CT: Hello Guardians. We’re here bright and early on the day of the Vesper’s Host race with info on the rules going in to the competition. In the latest iteration of This Week in Destiny blog post yesterday, Bungie pulled back the curtain a bit on what to expect for the game’s first-ever dungeon race. Read on below for all of the pertinent info, keeping in mind that items or perks that are disabled for the race will be revealed later this morning before the dungeon begins.

What is Contest Mode in Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host?

Here’s what you’re getting into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lasting 48 hours, Contest Mode in Vesper’s Host is similar to how it works in raid races, like Salvation’s Edge earlier this year. All Guardian power will be capped at 1985, which is the base power required to enter the dungeon during Contest Mode, so any power beyond that means nothing. But if a team clears the dungeon before the 48 hours is up, Normal mode will unlock for everyone, enabling the easier difficulty where power matters.

For the race, each team will require a three-member fireteam to start the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Contest Mode. The requirements beyond that are owning The Final Shape Dungeon Key and acquiring the quest “Rogue Network” from Spider in The Last City beforehand.

Finally, to finish the race properly, all fireteam members need to finish the final encounter and loot the chest. Once the final member loots the chest, their finish is recorded. But, “at least one member of the fireteam must have completed and received loot for every encounter and it must be the first time completing the activity for all members of the fireteam,” according to Bungie.

Destiny 2: Vesper’s Host Contest Mode rewards

Exclusive for the Contest gamers. Image via Bungie

Clearing Vesper’s Host during Contest Mode, which ends at 12pm CT on Sunday, Oct. 13, includes a guaranteed drop of the dungeon Exotic sniper rifle Ice Breaker, which is a returning weapon from Destiny 1, along with the Orbital Tournament emblem, seen above.

Additionally, the first three teams to finish the dungeon will receive a bundle that includes the Vesper’s Host bracelet and a Vesper’s Host activewear hoodie that’s customized to include the player’s name, seen below.

They’re actually pretty awesome-looking. Image via Bungie

Anyone who clears the dungeon can also purchase these items as part of the Bungie Rewards program.

Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host: Contest Mode disabled items

Bungie revealed on the morning of the race that the following items have been disabled:

Weapons Wardcliff Coil Salvation’s Grip One Thousand Voices Alethonym Tomorrow’s Answer Yesterday’s Question

Hunter Shadowshot: Moebius Quiver Shadowshot: Deadfall

Titan Unbreakable Peacekeepers

Artifact mods Hail of the Storm



How to watch Vesper’s Host dungeon race

Like with raid races, Vesper’s Host’s race will be live streamed all over Twitch, starting with a hub on TwitchRivals, which will jump between perspectives of teams who are close to the finish line.

Otherwise, you can check out the Destiny 2 directory on Twitch to find live streamers, such as:

Leopard

Butters

Lanza

and many more





