Here is the Vesper’s Host loot table in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 kicked off its dungeon cycle for this year with Vesper’s Host, a dungeon with a bunch of loot to chase. As usual, different drops come from different encounters, so a loot table comes in handy.

This dungeon takes guardians to the Vesper Station, a derelict BrayTech facility. Some of the aesthetic is clearly from old BrayTech, with Augments seen in Deep Stone Crypt and later ported to Operation: Seraph’s Shield. If you’re a bit unfamiliar with Scanner, Operator, and Suppressor, it’s time to shake off that rust, since they play an important part.

Of course, the space station is hardly in one piece. Some parts of it make you wonder if the Egregore corrupted a BrayTech station instead of the Glykon in the Presage mission, bringing a unique but familiar feeling to the dungeon. But hey, Spider asked you to go there, and it’s not like this morally ambiguous, super shady NPC has gotten you into trouble… if you don’t count all the times he’s gotten you into trouble.

If you’re brave enough to clear the threat within, however, you may come out with an Ice Breaker under your belt. And even if you don’t, there might be some good loot to obtain in the first dungeon of Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion.

Destiny 2 – Vesper’s Host full loot table

Two grenade launchers for the price of one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vesper Station

(First Encounter) Second Encounter

(Raneiks Unified) Third Encounter

(Corrupted Puppeteer) Fusion rifle Grenade launcher (Special)

All Vesper’s Host dungeon weapons in Destiny 2

Vesper’s Host has four Legendary weapons up for grabs, including one primary, two specials, and one heavy. The perks on them are yet unknown outside of some previews. The dungeon’s Exotic, the Ice Breaker sniper rifle, rounds out the list.

The guns look like an odd mix of Europa and Splicer weapons. They’re mostly themed after the Space Age (which makes sense in-universe) and are largely white with some old tech strapped to them. At least they shade well.

Closing time: Improves handling, accuracy, and range as the magazine gets lower. Screenshot by Dot Esports The classic Bait and Switch. Screenshot by Dot Esports Adagio can be a unique pick in a grenade launcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one also rolls Closing Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Name Type Element Frame VS Pyroelectric Propellant Auto rifle Arc Adaptive Frame

600rpm VS Velocity Baton Grenade launcher (breech-loading) Void Area Denial VS Gravitic Arrest Fusion rifle Void Adaptive Frame

660ms VS Chill Inhibitor Grenade launcher (heavy) Stasis Rapid-Fire Frame

150rpm Ice Breaker (Exotic) Sniper rifle Solar Intrinsic: No Backpack

Trait: Ice Breaker

49rpm

