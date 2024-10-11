Image Credit: Bethesda
Three guardians travel through the Vesper's Host dungeon, with the space station in the background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2

Here is the Vesper’s Host loot table in Destiny 2

Eyes on the Exotic. Here's all the loot than can drop in the Vesper's Host dungeon.
Published: Oct 11, 2024 02:49 pm

Destiny 2 kicked off its dungeon cycle for this year with Vesper’s Host, a dungeon with a bunch of loot to chase. As usual, different drops come from different encounters, so a loot table comes in handy.

This dungeon takes guardians to the Vesper Station, a derelict BrayTech facility. Some of the aesthetic is clearly from old BrayTech, with Augments seen in Deep Stone Crypt and later ported to Operation: Seraph’s Shield. If you’re a bit unfamiliar with Scanner, Operator, and Suppressor, it’s time to shake off that rust, since they play an important part.

Of course, the space station is hardly in one piece. Some parts of it make you wonder if the Egregore corrupted a BrayTech station instead of the Glykon in the Presage mission, bringing a unique but familiar feeling to the dungeon. But hey, Spider asked you to go there, and it’s not like this morally ambiguous, super shady NPC has gotten you into trouble… if you don’t count all the times he’s gotten you into trouble.

If you’re brave enough to clear the threat within, however, you may come out with an Ice Breaker under your belt. And even if you don’t, there might be some good loot to obtain in the first dungeon of Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion.

Destiny 2 – Vesper’s Host full loot table

The four weapons in the Vesper's Host dungeon, including an auto rifle, two grenade launchers (one special, one heavy) and a fusion rifle.
Two grenade launchers for the price of one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This loot table is still in progress. We will update it once more information is available.

Vesper Station
(First Encounter)		Second Encounter
(Raneiks Unified)		Third Encounter
(Corrupted Puppeteer)
Fusion rifle
Grenade launcher (Special)

All Vesper’s Host dungeon weapons in Destiny 2

Vesper’s Host has four Legendary weapons up for grabs, including one primary, two specials, and one heavy. The perks on them are yet unknown outside of some previews. The dungeon’s Exotic, the Ice Breaker sniper rifle, rounds out the list.

The guns look like an odd mix of Europa and Splicer weapons. They’re mostly themed after the Space Age (which makes sense in-universe) and are largely white with some old tech strapped to them. At least they shade well.

Weapon NameTypeElementFrame
VS Pyroelectric PropellantAuto rifleArcAdaptive Frame
600rpm
VS Velocity BatonGrenade launcher (breech-loading)VoidArea Denial
VS Gravitic ArrestFusion rifleVoidAdaptive Frame
660ms
VS Chill InhibitorGrenade launcher (heavy)StasisRapid-Fire Frame
150rpm
Ice Breaker (Exotic)Sniper rifleSolarIntrinsic: No Backpack
Trait: Ice Breaker
49rpm

