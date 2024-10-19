How to get the Xurfboard skimmer in Destiny 2

The Surfboard Skimmer is an evergreen way to get a Skimmer, Destiny 2‘s latest vehicle class. Skimmers released alongside the Guardian Games in March 2024. If you missed the event, however, you couldn’t get this new vehicle for free—until Xur came to your rescue.

Recommended Videos

The Xurfboard Skimmer was a highly acclaimed addition to Destiny 2 for many reasons, including that it looks great. The new vehicle class was exclusive to the All-Star Vector Skimmer, added in the 2024 Guardian Games. If you missed the event, buying one with Silver, the game’s premium currency, was the only way to get a hoverboard. (We’re assuming becoming a Cloud Strider and getting a cool, quicksilver-esque hoverboard is out of the question).

With the release of the Xurfboard during Episode Revenant in October 2024, however, Bungie added a new way to acquire this new vehicle class, making it the first perennial, non-Silver skimmer in a little over seven months. Here’s how you can unlock the Xurfboard Skimmer for all your guardians in Destiny 2.

Where can you get the Xurfboard Skimmer in Destiny 2?

A new Skimmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Xurfboard Skimmer is available from Xur, everyone’s favorite intergalactic merchant. Xur sells it for 97 Strange Coins between Friday and Tuesday when he appears by the noodle shop in the Tower Bazaar.

The new Skimmer has some classic Nine symbols over a starry blue background, but you can also shade it. The body of the Xurfboard and the light effects will take on the colors of your shader so that blue can become a bright yellow or white if you want to. And yes, it works with the RGB-esque Photo Finish shader from Guardian Games.

With artificial scarcity baked into Destiny 2‘s DNA, it’s natural to assume the Xurfboard might go away and only resurface if the merchant is in a good mood. We have good news, though: this new vehicle is sticking around.

Is the Xurfboard Skimmer going away?

The Xurfboard Skimmer isn’t going away. The hoverboard is a fixed addition to Xur’s inventory and will stay there until you acquire it, Bungie confirmed. Even if you can’t purchase it in a given week, the merchant will always have it in his stock—though you can only buy it between the Friday reset and the weekly reset on Tuesday since Xur isn’t in the Sol System outside that window. If you already have 97 Strange Coins lying around, it’s time to practice those grinds.

If you’re not carrying a wallet almost overflowing with Strange Coins, you don’t have to worry about missing out on the Xurfboard, so take your time gathering this resource.

This shade of red was brought to you by Photo Finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spending 47 coins with the merchant grants you the Favor of the Nine buff, allowing you to acquire more Strange Coins when completing the appropriate activities. This is helpful if Xur brought an Exotic roll you wanted or a catalyst you didn’t have, so you can bank the buff and fill up your wallet again to grab the Xurfboard next week. Don’t forget to pick it up from the Strange Offers section of Xur’s inventory if you’ve unlocked it.

Is the Xurfboard Skimmer free in Destiny 2?

The Xurfboard Skimmer should be free for all players. The hoverboard isn’t tied to any paywalls, and Strange Coins drop from the free ritual activities available in Destiny 2. There’s a litany of free activities to do in Destiny 2, though the ritual playlists (Vanguard/Onslaught, Gambit, and Crucible) are your best to stock up on this resource quickly.

You can only buy one copy of the Xurfboard per account, and it disappears from Xur’s inventory once you do. This is intended, however: this prevents you from accidentally spending a small fortune in Strange Coins twice, and it also leaves you more room to check out Xur’s other offers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy