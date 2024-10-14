Bygones god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

An iconic pulse rifle made its return to Destiny 2 with Episode Revenant. The Bygones is back with an updated perk pool that makes it relevant in the current sandbox while having the same look and feel.

Bygones is a 390 RPM Kinetic Adaptive Frame pulse rifle. The reprised version features multiple new perks for PvE and PvP, including Kinetic Tremors and Keep Away, putting the weapon on the same level as the latest seasonal weapons.

Here are our Bygones god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Bygones god roll in Destiny 2?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bygones PvE god roll

Barrel: Extended Barrel

Extended Barrel Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Outlaw or Subsistence

Outlaw or Subsistence Perk two: Firefly or Kinetic Tremors

Firefly or Kinetic Tremors Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Bygones PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Keep Away or Zen Moment

Keep Away or Zen Moment Perk two: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Counterbalance Stock

Bygones has several perk combinations for PvE. There’s Subsistence and Outlaw in the third column, depending on which one you like most. Subsistence is easier to trigger, while Outlaw significantly increases the reload speed. There’s also Demolitionist if you want a weapon to boost a grenade-focused build.

You can pair these perks with Firefly or Kinetic Tremors to increase the weapon’s AoE. Firefly is more for add-clear, while Kinetic Tremors is better on tankier targets in harder content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. In easier content, you won’t be able to use Kinetic Tremors as much as Firefly. Even though without AoE, Desperate Measures is another decent perk that increases the weapon’s base damage.

For PvP, Bygones has a classic Keep Away and Headseeker roll, just like the new Vantage Point seasonal pulse rifle. It’s a great combination, but an alternative to Keep Away is Zen Moment, which reduces recoil and flinch as you deal damage.

Other interesting PvP perks include Lone Wolf and To the Pain, both of which increase aim assist. Lone Wolf could be a solid perk in three-vs-three modes, like Competitive or Trials of Osiris. It boosts aim assist and aim down sights speed, increasing these effects when no allies are nearby.

How to get Bygones in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bygones is a Gambit weapon, which means you have to play Gambit (unfortunately) to earn engrams and focus it. You can get Gambit Engrams by completing matches and increasing your reputation rank with the Drifter.

Unlike many weapons in Destiny 2, you don’t need to unlock Bygones in collections to start focusing it. Earn Gambit Engrams, head to Drifter, and focus the weapon in the Focused Decoding tab. You only need one engram per weapon roll, so you likely won’t have to play a lot of Gambit before you get something decent.

