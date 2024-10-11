Vantage Point god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant arrived with multiple great weapons to use in both PvE and PvP. Among them is another Arc pulse rifle, Vantage Point, but this one has some unique perks.

Recommended Videos

Vantage Point is a new 390 RPM Adaptive Frame Arc pulse rifle that can roll several new perks, including Jolting Feedback. There are a few distinct perk combinations for PvE and PvP that’ll allow you to annihilate the battlefield.

Here are our Vantage Point god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Vantage Point god roll in Destiny 2?

The Origin Trait only makes Jolting Feedback better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vantage Point PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Eddy Current or Stats for All

Eddy Current or Stats for All Perk two: Jolting Feedback

Jolting Feedback Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Vantage Point PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Keep Away

Keep Away Perk two: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Tactical or Counterbalance Stock

In PvE, Vantage Point comes with a new perk called Jolting Feedback. Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt, and unlike Voltshot, you don’t have to reload to trigger it. Simply shoot at the enemies, and they’ll get Jolted. This also gives you an on-demand stun against Overload champions.

You can pair Jolting Feedback with Eddy Current if you have a consistent way of becoming Amplified. It boosts the reload speed tremendously, allowing you to continue applying Jolt. Alternatively, you can use Stats for All to increase your reload speed, handling, stability, and range.

Adaptive pulse rifles are a decent archetype to use in PvP. They might not be as hard-hitting as High-Impacts, like Elsie’s Rifle, but a faster fire rate allows you to stay competitive in mid-range gunfights. For Vantage Point, there’s a distinct perk combination of Keep Away and Headseeker.

The Jolting Feedback looks interesting on paper for PvP, as it doesn’t require reloading, but fighting one player is usually not enough to trigger the perk. Headseeker is a more consistent option, especially in 3v3 game modes, like Trials of Osiris or Competitive. There’s also Desperado, which may work well with the right loadout. As with any PvP weapon, you want to juice out as much range as possible through Accurized Rounds and the Range Masterwork. Arrowhead Brake is also great as Vantage Point’s base recoil direction is only 54, making it harder to control.

How to get Vantage Point in Destiny 2

Onslaught is also very fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Vantage Point in Destiny 2 by playing the Onslaught: Salvation activity and using the new Tonics. Tonics allow you to earn additional seasonal gear by playing any activity in the game. I highly recommend you stock up on them, as there are many great weapons in Revenant, including Exuviae hand cannon and Bitter/Sweet grenade launcher.

You’ll discover those that allow you to focus on a specific weapon as you craft more Tonics. Tonic of Vantage Point (Onslaught) is a Tonic that increases the chances of getting a Vantage Point while it’s active, so use it if you have any.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy