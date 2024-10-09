Exuviae god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant brought us lots of new weapons to try out, and among them is the new Stasis hand cannon, Exuviae, which comes with several new perks.

Recommended Videos

Exuviae is a 120 RPM Agressive Frame Stasis hand cannon. Even though it’s a 120 RPM hand cannon, it feels way more like a 140 RPM, similar to Igneous Hammer. This makes it way more comfortable to use in both PvE and PvP.

Here are our Exuviae god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Exuviae god roll in Destiny 2?

Jack of all trades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exuviae PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Perk one: Rimestealer

Rimestealer Perk two: Headstone or Explosive Payload

Headstone or Explosive Payload Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Tactical or Synergy

Exuviae PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Keep Away

Keep Away Perk two: Precision Instrument or Explosive Payload

Precision Instrument or Explosive Payload Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics or Targeting Adjuster

For PvE, Exuviae comes with a new perk called Rimestealer. Destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target with this weapon grants stacks of Frost Armor, similar to how Repulsor Brace works on Void weapons. Depending on your build and the activity, you can pair it with Headstone or Explosive Payload.

The downside is the low reload speed, with it being 120 RPM, so any perks or Weapon Mods that can boost it will be useful. You can also use the Dark Eather Reaper Origin Trait to help with ammo. It periodically spawns Dark Ether charges (flying bright orbs) on final blows you can shoot to refill the weapon from reserves.

In PvP, Exuviae feels like a Stasis Igneous Hammer. You can even get the same god roll of Keep Away with Precision Instrument for increased range, reload speed, and precision damage. Explosive Payload is also a decent perk if you can’t consistently trigger and maintain Precision Instrument. The rest of the weapon parts entirely focus on range, although you might want to invest more into handling since its base is only 32.

How to get Exuviae in Destiny 2

Onslaught is fun enough to grind it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Exuviae from Onslaught: Salvation activity added in Episode Revenant. It works like the regular Onslaught but with three new maps, defences, and enemies. There’s a playlist version available for quick 10-wave runs or regular mode for 50-wave runs.

Unlike previous seasons and Episodes, weapons from Episode Revenant aren’t craftable. You must grind the game to get that god roll Exuviae or any other weapon. To increase your chances, make sure to make and use Enriching Tonics.

Tonic of Onslaught Gear and Tonic of Onslaught: Weaponry are some of the first Tonics you can make in Revenant. Both allow you to earn random Onslaught gear while defeating combatants and completing activities (it doesn’t have to be Onslaught). Later, you’ll be able to create Tonics that increase the drop chance of a specific weapon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy