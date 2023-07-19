Destiny 2‘s Solstice event has kicked off, bringing some mesmerizing new decorations to the Tower, a new activity, and more cosmetics for all players. You’ll need Silver Leaves to make the most of Destiny 2‘s Solstice, though: this vital resource is the starting point for your adventures during the event.

Of course, farming stacks of Silver Leaves quickly can be a problem. Not all activities grant them at the same pace, and preference plays a sizeable role here (we’d rather not dive into the Crucible or Gambit, for instance). In our experience, most activities we’ve tried have given us around three to five Silver Leaves, so it’s really a matter of finding the quickest activities to run, with the least amount of downtime between activities.

Here are our best farms for Silver Leaves in Destiny 2, including an exploit from content creator Cheese Forever. Alongside his loyal fan base, he always finds ways to glitch the game. We’ve also added our favorite farms that don’t rely on exploits, whether you’re not a fan of them or if Bungie has patched an exploit.

Best ways to farm for Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

The “Cheese Forever” exploit: Checkpoint farming the Lightfall campaign

As usual, content creator Cheese Forever proves himself to be the Human equivalent of Telesto again when it comes to breaking Destiny 2. If you’re not too opposed to using any exploits, this is undoubtedly the best Silver Leaves farming method.

One of the content creator’s videos outlines a quick way to obtain Silver Leaves using the Lightfall campaign to farm them—even if you don’t own the expansion. You can grab a checkpoint after the final fight in the mission. This means you can just load the checkpoint, open a door, enter the Drop Pod, and get a bunch of Silver Leaves for your trouble. Don’t forget to save the checkpoint by switching characters.

This bug is similar to an issue from last year’s Solstice, where players used the checkpoint for the Investigation mission to stock up on Silver Leaves. That checkpoint only required players to sparrow to Fynch, so the same principle applies.

The eager: Heroic public events

So far, we’ve found the best way to farm for Silver Leaves quickly (without any exploits) is by doing regular or Heroic public events. This has been a tried-and-true strategy for previous events, when Bungie asks you to gather resources to use in different activities, and Solstice 2023 proves it remains one of the best farming methods.

Public events give you around three or four Silver Leaves each, and they’re much shorter than a playlist activity. You can run into them almost back-to-back in older areas like the EDZ and Nessus, so it’s easy to chain them (as boring as that could be). It’s a mindless, low-effort way of stocking up on Silver Leaves, but it’s also the fastest legitimate way, so get your favorite playlist or podcast and knock yourself out.

The useful: Event challenges and playlist activities

If you’re looking for a more long-term strategy rather than just getting Silver Leaves from public events, you could knock out the Solstice event challenges instead. Some of them task you with running determined amounts of playlist activities, Dares of Eternity runs, and trips to the Blind Well or the Altars of Sorrow. If you’re not in a rush to stock up on Silver Leaves, you can gather them passively as you get your Kindling from these challenges. Since you’ll need the Kindling anyway if you want to upgrade your armor, it helps to get these challenges done quickly and put some resources on your back pocket.

For what it’s worth, Crucible matches are likely shorter than the other activities and can potentially get you more Silver Leaves per hour, though we only got four Leaves from a full match of Team Scorched.

The slow: Whatever you’re farming or wrapping up your seasonal challenges

In the same vein as our previous tip, if you’re really not in a rush to gather as many Silver Leaves as you can, you can always gather them passively as you farm for gear or as you’re finishing any seasonal challenges you may have missed.

If you’re gunning for the Wicked Implement catalyst, want to grab some weapons or armor from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, or are farming for something specific, you’ll likely get some Silver Leaves from whatever you’re doing to reach your goals. Seasonal challenges may also require you to dive into some playlist activities, and if you’re catching up on them after a long absence, odds are you’ll get quite a bunch of Silver Leaves when you’re done.

About the author