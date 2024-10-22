VS Pyroelectric Propellant god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The only primary weapon to come out of the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2 is the VS Pyroelectric Propellant auto rifle, which can be a strong PvE weapon with the right rolls.

VS Pyroelectric Propellant is an Adaptive Frame Arc auto rifle that fires at 600 RPM. While there are other Arc auto rifles, including Prosecutor from the Prophecy dungeon and Shadow Price from Nightfalls, a different frame and a couple of new perks make the VS Pyroelectric Propellant stand out.

Here are our VS Pyroelectric Propellant god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll in Destiny 2?

PvE roll at its finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

VS Pyroelectric Propellant PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Attrition Orbs or Eddy Current

Attrition Orbs or Eddy Current Perk two: Jolting Feedback

Jolting Feedback Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

VS Pyroelectric Propellant PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: To the Pain or Killing Wind

To the Pain or Killing Wind Perk two: Target Lock

Target Lock Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

The VS Pyroelectric Propellant comes with a new Arc perk, Jolting Feedback, that applies Jolt by dealing damage with the weapon. This perk is also available on the new seasonal pulse rifle Vantage Point and is a decent alternative to Voltshot when it comes to Arc synergy.

Attrition Orbs is one of the better perks you can pair Jolting Feedback with. It creates Orbs of Power by dealing sustained damage, which synergizes well with Jolting Feedback. If your build allows you to consistently be Amplified (like Hunter’s Ascension), Eddy Current is another great perk in the third column.

In a PvP meta dominated by pulse rifles and hand cannons, the VS Pyroelectric Propellant doesn’t offer much to keep up. You can still have some fun with it in Control or Iron Banner, though, but don’t expect extraordinary performance.

In the third column, there’s To the Pain to improve your aim assist after taking damage and Killing Wind for increased mobility, range, and handling after a kill. You can pair these perks with Target Lock, Kill Clip, or even Onslaught for some fun PvP gameplay.

How to get VS Pyroelectric Propellant in Destiny 2

Get them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The VS Pyroelectric Propellant drops from the Vesper’s Host dungeon. It’s farmable until Destiny 2 releases another dungeon, so use this time to get the god rolls of all the weapons in its loot pool. The auto rifle drops from the second and third encounters. The easiest way to farm it is by saving the Raneiks checkpoint and doing it over and over again.

If you want to make your farm more efficient, bring a Titan with a Glacial Quake super or a couple of Wardcliff Coils. These should make every run a consistent two-phase, which is pretty decent considering how short the damage phases can be.

