Shadow Price god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has hundreds of weapons to collect, and some with unique perk combinations that can greatly enhance a guardian’s chosen build. If you’re an ability-spamming type, we’ve got just the pick for you—Shadow Price.

This Arc auto rifle comes with balanced stats and a few interesting perk combinations that will see you top out your class ability and grenades in no time. Here’s our pick for the Shadow Price god roll in Destiny 2.

What is the god roll for Shadow Price in Destiny 2?

A well-rounded piece of kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Arrowhead Brake Magazine Flared Magwell Trait One Strategist Trait Two Voltshot

Demolitionist Origin Perk Vanguard’s Vindication

PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Smallbore Magazine Accurized Rounds Trait One Strategist Trait Two Gutshot Straight

Demolitionist Origin Perk Vanguard’s Vindication

It’s rare to come across a god roll viable in both PvE and PvP, but we might have one here for Shadow Price in the form of Strategist and Demolitionist. This is an amazing weapon for those using ability builds: Combining Strategist and Demolitionist allows you to refill your class ability and grenade energy at the same time.

Voltshot is always a viable second perk, but there’s very little that works in hand with the perk in the first column apart from maybe Surplus. One For All isn’t a bad damage perk and works great with Stats For All but we aren’t sold on it compared to the ability-generating duo above.

Gutshot Straight isn’t a bad PvP option for that extra body shot damage, as long as you don’t mind the lower target acquisition. Shadow Price’s unique perk Invisible Hand needs 10 shots missed in a row to kick in, which doesn’t feel useful at all in PvP.

How to get Shadow Price in Destiny 2

Save up your Vanguard Engrams to reroll for the perks you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shadow Price drops from particular Nightfall activities in Destiny 2. As it is a Nightfall weapon, it will be available alongside its attached Nightfall activity, so you’ll need to wait for it to arrive in the weekly rotation before you can get your hands on one.

Once you’ve received your first Shadow Price, you’ll be able to focus your Vanguard Engrams on a copy of the weapon with random rolls, which you can then enhance for the upgraded version of the perks.

An Adept version of the weapon is also available from Grandmaster Nightfalls in the same week Shadow Price is available, complete with access to Adept mods.

