Destiny 2‘s Prophecy dungeon got another coat of paint, and with it came the Prosecutor auto rifle. It can be worth farming for this weapon’s god roll, especially if you’re longing for a good 450rpm auto rifle.

Prosecutor is one of the handful of weapons in the revamped Prophecy loot pool, including the new Strand-aligned Relentless and a changed Judgment (which deals Stasis damage)

Prosecutor has a few interesting perk choices up its sleeve, and it’s the first Arc auto rifle added to Destiny 2 in years. If you wanted a replacement for Shadow Price or just wanted another Nine-inspired weapon to bring to a gunfight. Here are our picks of god rolls for the Prosecutor in Destiny 2.

Prosecutor god rolls in Destiny 2: PvE and PvP

Prosecutor PvE god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore Mag: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds Third column: Dragonfly or Rewind Rounds

or Rewind Rounds Fourth column: Voltshot, Golden Tricorn, or Frenzy

Prosecutor PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Fluted Barrel

Arrowhead Brake, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Fluted Barrel Mag: High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds Third column: Zen Moment or Keep Away

Zen Moment or Keep Away Fourth column: Target Lock, Tap the Trigger, or Golden Tricorn

Prosecutor PvE god roll in Destiny 2: best perks breakdown

Anything with Voltshot has the potential to be a hit, and Prosecutor delivers on that front—especially with a couple of extra options for maximum utility. Voltshot is the clear-cut winner for general add clear in PvE since it lets you take out groups of enemies easily. We also added Dragonfly to our PvE Prosecutor god roll: Voltshot and Dragonfly make for a devastating pairing when it comes to sweeping mobs.

Those are hardly the only two choices, even if Voltshot is bound to shoot up in peerless popularity. Golden Tricorn interacts perfectly with Arc 3.0 and makes for a hefty damage boost, though you can get (less) use of it with any subclass. Frenzy, on the other hand, is perfect for bumping up damage in higher difficulties since it doesn’t require a kill to trigger.

The god roll isn’t Prosecutor’s only charm.Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the third column, Dragonfly competes with Rewind Rounds, which feeds more ammunition into your magazine when your bullets run out. Dragonfly/Voltshot may be overkill, and there’s certainly an argument for Rewind Rounds/Voltshot—though we’ll leave that choice up to the player.

Prosecutor PvP god roll: best perks breakdown

Prosecutor doesn’t have many absolute must-have perks for PvP, but it does have a few options to cook with. We’ve put Zen Moment and Keep Away at the top of our PvP god roll since they both can make it easier to win a fight. The former makes your shots more accurate as you hold down the trigger, which improves your chances of finishing an opponent. Keep Away, on the other hand, bumps your range a bit, and it may come in handy for longer-range fights.

The fourth column is a bit more hazy. Tap the Trigger grants a short-lived burst of accuracy when you start firing, which may put you at an advantage in a trade. Golden Tricorn is an on-kill way to increase your damage. Target Lock can be hit-or-miss, so that one is up for preference. The same principle goes for Frenzy: It’s up to the player, but we’re not fond of waiting 12 seconds in combat until the perk kicks in.

For our parts, we went with High-Caliber Rounds for flinch and Ricochet Rounds for range/stability. Arrowhead helps with handling and recoil direction, while Fluted gives you a ton of handling (which, we think, is sort of lacking from Prosecutor at base). Hammer-Forged Rounds, as usual, bumps your range up a bit and makes falloff slightly less drastic.