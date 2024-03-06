Relentless god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2 received its first loot refresh in over two years with Update 7.3.5, and the new guns that grace its reward table are some of the strongest currently available. In particular, the Relentless pulse rifle’s god rolls stand out as ones that everyone should seek.

Relentless hasn’t been seen since year one—the Red War—and it’s returning in a meta that heavily favors High-Impact Frame pulse rifles just like it. Pair that with its new Origin Trait, Crossing Over, which provides boosts to range, handling, and damage, and things are looking promising before we even inspect its pristine perk pool. Whether it’s Keep Away and Headseeker or Outlaw with Desperado, Relentless has plenty of excellent choices that will serve you well in both PvP and PvE.

For those braving the depths of Destiny 2‘s Prophecy dungeon, here are our recommendations on what to look for in a Relentless god roll.

What is the Relentless god roll in Destiny 2?

Relentless PvP god roll

Become accurate and deadly from a distance with this setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Keep Away

Keep Away Second perk: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

For PvP, the god roll for Destiny 2’s Relentless pulse rifle we recommend is Keep Away and Headseeker. Headseeker is a popular neutral game perk to run thanks to its easy-to-access precision damage boosts, and Keep Away gives you the additional range and accuracy needed to draw the most out of those benefits.

Both of these perks are particularly effective on a High-Impact Frame pulse rifle like Relentless, which already enjoys a high base range. Unlike some of Prophecy’s other primary weapons, Relentless is designed to be used at a medium to long range, making it easy to keep Keep Away’s effects active throughout the majority of gunfights you’ll be engaging in. But its perk pool also comes stocked with Slideways in the third column if you’d prefer to have a perk suited to a duelist playstyle.

The gun’s base recoil direction of 65 is one of its few drawbacks, but we can easily compensate for this with Arrowhead Brake in the barrel slot. Not every player is going to need assistance in handling the gun’s kick, but for the vast majority, Relentless just feels a lot better to use with Arrowhead Brake equipped.

This does mean you’ll miss out on some easy bonuses to your range and stability, but High-Caliber Rounds in the magazine slot make up for this while also increasing the flinch you inflict on opponents.

Relentless PvE god roll

You can’t go wrong with Desperado. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds First perk: Rapid Hit or Outlaw

Rapid Hit or Outlaw Second perk: Desperado

Desperado Masterwork: Range or Stability

In Destiny 2’s PvE, the god roll for Relentless is Desperado paired with either Rapid Hit or Outlaw. Both perks are great for improving your reload speed and keeping Desperado active, but the one you choose will just come down to personal preference.

Relentless has a great perk pool, but it’s not a perk pool that’s been catered toward PvE. While there’s no shortage of PvP options, there’s very little worth taking into a Strike or dungeon from its fourth column other than Desperado or a niche alternative like Hatchling (if you’re using the Strand subclass). The third column is much the same—outside of the two reload-based perks, everything else on offer provides very little benefit.

If you do plan to run Relentless with a Strand build, you might want to experiment with the combination of Slice and Hatchling. Its use case might be more narrow than an old reliable like Desperado, but it’ll allow you to easily engage with both the Sever and Threadling aspects of the Strand subclass.

The barrel, magazine, and masterwork options take on a similar form to the ones in PvP. Arrowhead Brake still has a major impact on the overall feel of the weapon, but we can swap out High-Caliber Rounds for Ricochet Rounds to further improve the gun’s stability. As the perk in the third column is already focused on reload speed, picks like Flared Magwell and Light Mag aren’t as necessary despite how slowly Relentless reloads by default.