All Prophecy dungeon loot pool in Destiny 2

The Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2 has a variety of loot for you to grab by completing the various encounters within it. Each encounter has a diverse set of loot drops for you to earn, and you can repeat the dungeon to grab any desirable gear you’re hunting.

Every encounter in the Prophecy dungeon has specific loot, which means if you’re hunting for a particular piece, it pays to repeat a specific encounter frequently. Although the chances of earning a particular item in Destiny 2 dungeons vary, we can share the loot table for every encounter and better understand where you can find your favorite items.

Prophecy dungeon loot table in Destiny 2

Earn several rewards for completing the Prophecy dungeon encounters. Image via Bungie

You can earn loot four times when working through Destiny 2‘s Prophecy dungeon. Similar to the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, each chest has specific rewards.

Phalanx Echo

The Cube

Kell Echo

The Emissary

Each encounter in Prophecy has a variety of rewards. If you’re only hunting after one item, focusing on tackling that encounter with your Destiny 2 team might be better. The choice is yours, but completing the dungeon is a great way to earn a variety of loot, especially any new weapons added after the 7.3.5 update.

Here’s every item you get for completing each of the four encounters in Destiny 2‘s Prophecy dungeon. The Emissary is the final chest after defeating Kell Echo at the end of the dungeon.

Phalanx Echo loot drops The Cube loot drops Kell Echo loot drops The Emissary loot drops Guardian Class Item (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) A Sudden Death (Shotgun, Void) Guardian Arms (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Darkest Before (Pulse Rifle, Heat) Guardian Leggings (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine Adjudicator (Submachine, Kinetic) Guardian Chest (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Guardian Chest (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Prosecutor (Auto Rifle, Arc) Guardian Arms (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Guardian Class Item (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Guardian Class Item (Moonfan-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Relentless (Pulse Rifle, Strand) Guardian Helmet (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Guardian Helmet (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Guardian Leggings (Moonfang-X7 or Trials of the Nine) Judgment (Hand Cannon, Statis)

You can repeat the Prophecy dungeon as often as possible to earn these rewards. Unlike raids in Destiny 2, the dungeons do not have a weekly reset, making it much easier to acquire your favorite items on a more regular basis.