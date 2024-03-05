All new weapons in Destiny 2’s March 5 Update (Update 7.3.5)

Destiny 2‘s March 5 update is bringing a slew of new weapons. Update 7.3.5—also called the midseason patch for Season of the Wish—brings Guardian Games and adds loot to other activities.

Bungie is giving players a few new weapons to chase as the game approaches the Into the Light Update, which looks to keep the game a bit more meaningful until The Final Shape releases. These include a couple of new weapons for Nightfall, Trials, and Iron Banner modes, plus a loot refresh for the Prophecy dungeon. Some of these weapons are completely new, while others mark the return of old favorites.

Here are all the weapons coming in Destiny 2’s March 5 Update (Update 7.3.5), around the middle of Season of the Wish.

New weapons in Season of the Wish’s midseason patch in Destiny 2 (March 5)

Players can see new and returning weapons for Nightfalls, Trials, Iron Banner, and Guardian Games. These also include new Tex Mechanica Legendary weapons based on the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, plus a new (recently buffed) grenade launcher in Guardian Games and a trait refresh for the event’s two other weapons.

New Nightfall weapons in Update 7.3.5:

Falling Guillotine, but with grafitti. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wild, sure. “Style” is more subjective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wild Style (Double-fire GL, Solar) — New Wild Style uses the same archetype as Spire of the Watcher’s Wilderflight and will enter the Nightfall pool on March 5.

The Slammer (Vortex Frame sword, Stasis) — New The Slammer is the first Stasis-aligned Vortex Frame sword and the second sword to roll Cold Steel, after the Dawning’s Zephyr. It will be the Nightfall weapon on the week of March 19.



New Trials of Osiris weapons in Update 7.3.5:

A timeless classic doesn’t change. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another Stasis option to the mix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prophet (Aggressive scout rifle, Stasis) — New The Prophet has the same frame as Long Arm (Spire of the Watcher) and Last Rite (season 21 ritual weapon). It will be the Trials weapon on March 23.

The Summoner (600rpm auto rifle) — Reissued The Summoner will be the Trials weapon on the weekend of March 16.



New Iron Banner weapons in Update 7.3.5:

The return of the king. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wave-frame and special ammo—not bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tusk of the Boar (Wave Frame GL, Strand, Special) — New

Multimach CCX (Lightweight SMG, Kinetic) — Reissued Both Iron Banner weapons will be available starting on April 2.



New Guardian Games weapon in the March 5 update

The 2024 Guardian Games is also bringing the Hullabaloo grenade launcher, plus some updates to older weapons.

It looks sleek, especially after the buffs to grenade launchers. Image via Bungie

Hullabaloo (Heavy Wave-Frame grenade launcher, Arc)—New

Taraxippos (Lightweight scout rifle, Strand)—Perk refresh

The Title (Aggressive Frame SMG, Void)—Perk refresh

New and reissued Prophecy weapons (March 5 Prophecy loot refresh)

The Prophecy weapons are also getting some attention with Update 7.3.5. Bungie gave the dungeon some new guns during Season of the Lost in 2021, the game’s last overly long season due to an expansion delay. The studio is taking the same approach in Season of the Wish’s midseason update.

Players can expect three new weapons and three changed weapons, plus a new origin trait: Crossing Over. Its effect gives weapons “increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increased damage,” according to a blog post.

New Prophecy weapons

A space SMG with an appealing curated roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another Arc auto rifle for your builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another Strand pulse rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prosecutor (Arc auto rifle, 450rpm)

Adjudicator (Kinetic SMG, 600rpm)

Relentless (Strand Pulse Rifle, High-Impact/340rpm)

Reissued or changed Prophecy weapons

Judgment (Hand cannon): Damage is now Stasis (was Kinetic)

Damage is now Stasis (was Kinetic) Darkest Before (Pulse rifle): Damage is now Solar (was Arc)

Damage is now Solar (was Arc) A Sudden Death (Shotgun): Damage is now Arc (was Void)

Weapons leaving the Prophecy loot pool