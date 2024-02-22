Destiny 2’s Prophecy Dungeon is getting new weapon drops to chase next month

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion is still months away, but Bungie has big plans to revitalize its older content to keep players engaged until it arrives. The Prophecy Dungeon hasn’t seen a refresh since season 15, but that’s changing when Update 7.3.5 drops on March 5.

The Prophecy Dungeon will get three new weapons in its loot pool starting with Update 7.3.5, as well as completely overhauled perk pools for its pre-existing offerings and its own Origin Trait. The news comes courtesy of today’s This Week in Destiny blog, which outlined the updates alongside a wider look into a rework coming to the Crucible in the same patch. Prophecy is also the only dungeon accessible to free-to-play players, meaning this refresh provides new content for all Guardians to chase.

Prophecy hasn’t been updated in a long time, making this refresh all the more welcome. Image via Bungie

The new weapons being added are the Prosecutor auto rifle, the Adjudicator submachine gun, and the Relentless pulse rifle. Those are names that veteran players might recognize—as with the guns currently available in Prophecy, these three are also pulled directly from year one’s Trials of the Nine mode.

Their arrival brings with them a unique Origin Trait: Crossing Over. It’s a strong one too, providing a range and handling bonus in the top half of the magazine while providing increased damage in the bottom half. Compared to how weak many of Destiny 2‘s Origin Traits are on launch, the prospective power of this one on paper is undoubtedly going to raise a few eyebrows. Depending on how significant the bonuses are, Crossing Over could make the Prophecy Dungeon’s guns some of the best to farm for in the game.

The Origin Trait, along with new perks and even new damage types, will be added to the pre-existing array of Prophecy weapons as well. But The Last Breath auto rifle, The Long Walk sniper rifle, and the sidearm A Swift Verdict won’t be making the jump on March 5. They’ll be removed from the loot pool to make way for the new entries.

With Season of the Wish having already concluded with the majority of its content and only a few weeks remaining of Riven’s Wishes, updates like this one to Prophecy are going to be vital to keeping players engaged in the long limbo that opened up when The Final Shape got delayed to June 4. Bungie doesn’t just have PvE players in mind, either. In Update 7.3.5, the Crucible will also get a huge rework to everything from player health to the Special ammo economy, as part of a wider effort to revitalize the PvP experience before the release of three new maps in May.