How to get Wish Tokens in Destiny 2

Season of the Wish’s central narrative may have concluded, but Riven had one last trick up her sleeve to give avid Destiny 2 players extremely rare loot: Wish Tokens, which offer Guardians the opportunity to buy weapons and armor they may not otherwise have access to.

Recommended Videos

These Wish Tokens won’t be around long. Only a handful will be made available over the next few weeks and they will expire when Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion launches on June 4. That’s why it’s crucial to know how to get them, how they work and what rewards are best to pick from Mara Sov’s eclectic range of rare currencies, raid weapons and Exotic gear.

Wish Tokens in Destiny 2, explained

Riven’s reward for our assistance this season will take a bit more work to earn. Image via Bungie

Wish Tokens are a reward from the Riven’s Wishes line of quests, which are acquired from Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M. Each week for six weeks, starting Jan. 30, a new Riven’s Wishes quest will become available to pick up.

These six quests are account-based rather than character-based, which means there will be six Wish Tokens to earn. Each token can be traded to Mara for one reward of your choosing from her stock, which includes Last Wish weapons with Deepsight Resonance, Lightfall Exotic armor, and limited-time Mementos.

The Riven’s Wishes quests appear to have three steps each, and task players with completing specific activities inside The Dreaming City. This can be anything from Legend Lost Sectors and dungeons to the Rift Generator public event, but no matter what, Guardians will need to sink a good amount of time into the destination to get these rewards.

Can you get more Wish Tokens in Destiny 2?

As of the Riven’s Wishes quest launching on Jan. 30, only one Wish Token is available. However, each week for six weeks, a new Riven’s Wishes quest will become available at Mara Sov. While the quests are only being added up until March 5, they can still be completed at any time up until the end of Season of the Wish on June 4.

Therefore, players who don’t want to grind each week can wait until all of the Riven’s Wishes have been added and then knock them out simultaneously to get six Wish Tokens at once. There are still five months until The Final Shape releases after all; plenty of time to get these quests done and acquire the rewards within.

Once you’ve earned all six Wish Tokens, that’s it. Wish Tokens are a seasonal currency that will most likely never make a return after the Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Wish Token rewards: What to spend your Wish Tokens on

The Riven’s Wishes loot pool is vast, but with only six Wish Tokens to spend in Destiny 2, it’s natural to be indecisive about what to buy. What rewards you should spend the Wish Tokens on will vary from player to player, but we will definitely buy the Last Wish weapons before approaching the Exotic armor or vanity items.

The Last Wish Raid weapons

Don’t miss out on getting some of the most powerful weapons out there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Last Wish raid weapons are still some of the very best in the game. Since they were reissued, guns like Apex Predator and Techeun Force have become staples of the PvE meta. With how strong they are, many Guardians will have undoubtedly already farmed for them. But for the new and solo players out there, this will be an opportunity to get these weapons and their patterns without having to touch the raid at all. That’s an opportunity that most likely won’t come around again, so it makes sense to capitalize on the offer while it’s available.

Of course, something to keep in mind is you’ll need five of one weapon to unlock its pattern for crafting. Since only six Wish Tokens will be available, you would be committing the majority of your resources to acquiring that. Because of that, Apex Predator should be your first choice, as it’s the strongest of the Last Wish loot pool. If you already have it, or you don’t want to put so many resources into a rocket launcher, the Techeun Force fusion rifle has proven to have fantastic rolls in both PvE and PvP.

The Exotic armor

Some of the strongest Exotics are available here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Exotic armor on offer via Wish Tokens includes very potent picks like Cenotaph Mask and Abeyant Leap, buying these should be a lower priority than the Last Wish weapons. That’s for one simple reason: All of these armor pieces can easily be earned via Legend Lost Sectors and the Vex Incursion activity long into the future.

Unlike the Last Wish loot, these methods of acquisition are accessible to solo and newer players with very little experience needed. Because of this, spending one of only six Wish Tokens on one of these armor pieces will be a bit of a waste of a valuable resource.

There is an exception though. As discovered by Destiny 2 content creator Fallout Plays, the Exotic armor can be purchased by free-to-play players despite being tied to the Lightfall expansion. There’s still Exotic armor to avoid even in this edge case—there’s no point buying gear like Swarmers or Abeyant Leap if you don’t have access to the Strand subclass. However, that leaves plenty still to choose from here that you might not otherwise be able to get your hands on.

The vanity items and rare currencies

Only completionists should pay much attention to this section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Miscellany category of Riven’s Wishes features items like Ascendant Shards, Exotic Ciphers and event Mementos. With what’s on offer in the other categories, you shouldn’t be buying any of these items with your Wish Tokens unless you have already acquired everything from the other pools.

Ascendant Shards, Alloys and Ciphers are all fairly easy to acquire through different means. The Mementos are harder to obtain, as they are limited-time items reserved for events like The Dawning and Festival of the Lost, but they are ultimately just cosmetics for your crafted weapons rather than something that significantly influences gameplay.