Techeun Force god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Fusion rifles are an odd topic in the conversation of Destiny 2 weapons, both incredibly powerful with the right perks and poorly understood by many players. Despite that air of mystery, the Techeun Force fusion rifle has long been a gun players have respected and feared in the Crucible.

With the Last Wish raid receiving its first refresh in years and its weapons now coming equipped with brand new perk pools, Techeun Force not only has its classically effective perk combinations but many new ones as well. Even if its rolls for PvP use remain evergreen, many of its newer perks are perfect for filling the gap where its PvE performance previously lacked.

Golden Tricorn and the new perks Collective Action and Controlled Burst promise to make any new version of Techeun Force that players farm for far more versatile than its previous rendition. Even those who have the PvP god roll from its Forsaken days will want to head back into the Last Wish raid and chase down this new one, as Techeun Force—like all the Last Wish weapons—is now also craftable. Players might gravitate back to perks like Under Pressure and Rangefinder, but now they can enhance those perks for additional benefits.

Techeun Force may face stiff competition in today’s sandbox with rising stars such as Pressurized Precision on the menu, but it remains a reliable fusion rifle option that can outclass its contemporaries with the right roll. Here are our recommendations on what to look out for, its best perks, and the god rolls to chase down.

Techeun Force PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Sometimes, the old dog doesn’t need new tricks to find success. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Battery: Projection Fuse

First perk: Under Pressure

Second perk: Rangefinder or High-Impact Reserves

Not a lot has changed when it comes to the PvP god roll for Techeun Force. Even with its original perk pool, the synergy of Under Pressure and Rangefinder was too good to pass up. With only two shots in the magazine at base in the Crucible, Under Pressure’s hefty boosts to accuracy and stability will be automatically active from the word go. Even this alone can give you an edge in close-range combat, but Rangefinder’s additional bonuses to the damage and aim assist falloff distance makes Techeun Force an incredibly stable fusion rifle.

Stability is important, especially on Adaptive Frames like this one, as hitting the majority of the bolts in a single charged shot is vital to securing the one-shot killing blow that makes fusion rifles so deadly in the right hands. You might sacrifice some bonus damage on those bolts by taking these perks over something like High-Impact Reserves, but you compensate for it with the reliability and accuracy you gain instead.

Despite this, there’s still nothing wrong with pairing Under Pressure with a more damage-oriented alternative in the fourth column. High-Impact Reserves is a classic perk choice, but there are also some other great options here, such as Backup Plan and Kickstart if the muscle memory around the charge time isn’t an issue for you.

Naturally, you might also be drawn to Kill Clip in the third column due to its rarity in a position where it can accompany other damage perks in a build. However, it’s a tough recommendation to give due to how crucial the stability and accuracy boosts are that something like Under Pressure provides. You will also not often have the ability to reload Techeun Force to proc Kill Clip in the first place.

Techeun Force PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Controlled Burst holds a lot of promise for the future of fusion rifles in PvE. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Battery: Accelerated Coils

First perk: Reconstruction or Kill Clip

Second perk: Controlled Burst or High-Impact Reserves

It was in PvE that Techeun Force really lacked before, so it’s good to see that its refreshed perk pool now comes with a wealth of potential options to make quite the menacing fusion rifle build for PvE activities. In the third column alone, three different perks can noticeably increase your uptime between reloads: Reconstruction, Rewind Rounds and Envious Assassin. Which one you pick will ultimately come down to personal preference, but they are all great for extending the life of any given magazine.

Similarly, there’s no shortage of options in the fourth column too. Controlled Burst is a head-turner of a new perk worth experimenting with, providing both a damage boost and faster charge time if you land every shot in a single burst on a target. That’s pretty easy to manage in PvE, making the cost and potential return well worth the investment.

Even if you want something more traditional, High-Impact Reserves, Collective Action, and Golden Tricorn can all be effective damage perks as well. Golden Tricorn has the highest potential with the 50 percent damage buff at maximum stacks, but it’s the hardest to get running, so it should only be sought out by players running Techeun Force with ability-centric builds. Collective Action has similar restraints to its damage buff and only works as a recommendation if you’re generating elemental pickups regularly in combat.

