Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon giving you trouble? Root of Nightmares weapons may be the answer

Since the launch of Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon on May 26, it’s quickly become apparent the new endgame activity is plenty worth players’ time.

After all, in the brief period that its assortment of Hive-themed Taken King armor, new Legendary and Exotic weapons, Triumph challenges, and more have been up for grabs, it’s been well-illustrated that many are willing to grind completions of the dungeon by any means necessary. But even with the use of exploits, it’s pretty telling that Ghosts of the Deep’s encounters still take quite a bit of time and coordination to complete.

Shady schemes aside, it appears one Redditor has spotlighted a pretty substantial tip that those who’ve kept up with all of the latest Lightfall endeavors should be taking advantage of in the new dungeon—weapons from the Root of Nightmares raid are almost tailor-made to be used in Ghosts of the Deep.

As shared by QuantumParsec on May 29, it seems players are missing out on quite a bit of juice if they’re not running Root of Nightmares weapons in the new dungeon.

To be precise, players can achieve the following in Ghosts of the Deep during season 21:

With three Root of Nightmares weapons equipped: A 10 percent increase in handling and reload speed, as well as damage against Tormentors and Lucent Hive.

A 20 percent increase in handling and reload speed, as well as damage against Tormentors and Lucent Hive. With three Root of Nightmares weapons, Deeper Origins, and the “Overcharged Armory” season 21 artifact perk equipped (Master-only): A 25 percent increase in handling and reload speed, as well as damage against Tormentors and Lucent Hive.

These boons are mostly the work of the Root of Nightmares weapons’ Harmonic Resonance origin trait, which is especially strong during Season of the Deep thanks to the NPA Repulsion Regulator artifact being active.

Being that both of the dungeon’s bosses—Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun, and Simmumah ur-Nokru, Lucent Necromancer—count as Lucent Hive, as well as the various knights and ogres that appear in the activity, these buffs should no doubt come in handy in Ghosts of the Deep. Add in other things like rifts and armor mods, and you’ll find this is just scratching the surface too.

In terms of which specific Root of Nightmares weapons to run, QuantumParsec suggests players use the Conditional Finality stasis shotgun, the Acasia’s Dejection solar trace rifle, and the Briar’s Contempt solar linear fusion rifle.

These three not only have great roll possibilities and anti-champion capabilities, but they also make it ideal to hot-swap to the highly effective Arbalest during the final boss encounter since you won’t be wasting any special ammo while doing so.

