All weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid

All weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid, explained.

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion containing many new features, storyline and campaign missions, weapons, and armor. And if you like treasure hunting, chests are scattered across Neomuna for you to find. 

On March 10, the Root of Nightmares raid launched, bringing four encounters, many bosses, and of course some epic loot for Guardians to obtain. For each encounter, there are several weapons and armor that you can possibly get, and for some, your chances of obtaining certain weapons will all come down to luck.

So, what are all of the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid?

All weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid

Acasia’s Rejection

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Trace Rifle
  • Ammo: Special
  • Element: Solar Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Adaptive Frame
  • Obtained from: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Final Encounter: Nezarec
  • Perk:
    • Perk One: Field Prep, Keep Away, Hip-fire Grip, Reconstruction, Rewind Rounds, Perpetual Motion, and Envious Assassin.
    • Perk Two: Harmony, Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, High-Impact Reserves, Incandescent, Target Lock, and Paracausal Affinity

Briar’s Contempt

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Linear Fusion Rifle
  • Ammo: Heavy
  • Element: Solar Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Aggressive Frame
  • Obtained from: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm and Final Encounter: Nezarec
  • Perks:
    • Perk One: Envious Assassin, Demolionist, Keep Away, Slideshot, Incandescent, Rewind Rounds, and Reconstruction
    • Perk Two: Adagio, Frenzy, Surrounded, Harmony, High-Impact Reserves, Paracausal Affinity, and Focused Fury

Conditional Finality

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Special
  • Element: Stasis Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Split Decision
  • Obtained From: Potential drop from Final Encounter: Nezarec

Koraxis’s Distress

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Grenade Launcher
  • Ammo: Heavy
  • Element: Strand Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
  • Obtained From: Potential drop from all four encounters.
  • Perks:
    • Perk One: Danger Zone, Chain Reaction, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Assassin, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Field Prep
    • Perk Two: Harmony, Frenzy, Surrounded, Wellspring, Full Court, Paracausal Affinity, and Hatchling

Mykel’s Reverence

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Sidearm
  • Ammo: Primary
  • Element: Strand Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
  • Obtained From: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
  • Perks:
    • Perk One: Puglist, Unrelenting, Elemental Capacitor, Thresh, Perfect Float, Rewind Rounds, and Perpetual Motion
    • Perk Two: Frenzy, Hatchling, Offhand Strike, Harmony, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity

Nessa’s Oblation

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Special
  • Element: Void Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Pinpoint Slug Oblation
  • Obtained From: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm, Second Encounter: Scission, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
  • Perks:
    • Perk One: Dragonfly, Envious Assassin, Compulsive Reloader, Repulsor Brace, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Fourth Time’s the Charm
    • Perk Two: Vorpal Weapon, Harmony, Frenzy, Opening Shot, Paracausal Affinity, Destabilizing Rounds, and Focused Fury

Rufus’s Fury

Image via Bungie
  • Type: Automatic Rifle
  • Ammo: Primary
  • Element: Strand Element
  • Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
  • Obtained From: Potential drop from Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
  • Perks:
    • Perk One: Thresh, Puglist, Demolitionist, Perpetual Motion, Reconstruction, Moving Target, and Rewind Round 
    • Perk Two: Hatchling, Harmony, Frenzy, Target Lock, Adrenaline Junkie, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity

These are all the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid and how to get them.