Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion containing many new features, storyline and campaign missions, weapons, and armor. And if you like treasure hunting, chests are scattered across Neomuna for you to find.

On March 10, the Root of Nightmares raid launched, bringing four encounters, many bosses, and of course some epic loot for Guardians to obtain. For each encounter, there are several weapons and armor that you can possibly get, and for some, your chances of obtaining certain weapons will all come down to luck.

So, what are all of the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid?

All weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid

Acasia’s Rejection

Image via Bungie

Type: Trace Rifle

Ammo: Special

Element: Solar Element

Intrinsic Trait: Adaptive Frame

Obtained from: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Final Encounter: Nezarec

Perk: Perk One: Field Prep, Keep Away, Hip-fire Grip, Reconstruction, Rewind Rounds, Perpetual Motion, and Envious Assassin. Perk Two: Harmony, Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, High-Impact Reserves, Incandescent, Target Lock, and Paracausal Affinity



Briar’s Contempt

Image via Bungie

Type: Linear Fusion Rifle

Ammo: Heavy

Element: Solar Element

Intrinsic Trait: Aggressive Frame

Obtained from: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm and Final Encounter: Nezarec

Perks: Perk One: Envious Assassin, Demolionist, Keep Away, Slideshot, Incandescent, Rewind Rounds, and Reconstruction Perk Two: Adagio, Frenzy, Surrounded, Harmony, High-Impact Reserves, Paracausal Affinity, and Focused Fury



Conditional Finality

Image via Bungie

Type: Shotgun

Ammo: Special

Element: Stasis Element

Intrinsic Trait: Split Decision

Obtained From: Potential drop from Final Encounter: Nezarec

Koraxis’s Distress

Image via Bungie

Type: Grenade Launcher

Ammo: Heavy

Element: Strand Element

Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame

Obtained From: Potential drop from all four encounters.

Perks: Perk One: Danger Zone, Chain Reaction, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Assassin, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Field Prep Perk Two: Harmony, Frenzy, Surrounded, Wellspring, Full Court, Paracausal Affinity, and Hatchling



Mykel’s Reverence

Image via Bungie

Type: Sidearm

Ammo: Primary

Element: Strand Element

Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame

Obtained From: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec

Perks: Perk One: Puglist, Unrelenting, Elemental Capacitor, Thresh, Perfect Float, Rewind Rounds, and Perpetual Motion Perk Two: Frenzy, Hatchling, Offhand Strike, Harmony, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity



Nessa’s Oblation

Image via Bungie

Type: Shotgun

Ammo: Special

Element: Void Element

Intrinsic Trait: Pinpoint Slug Oblation

Obtained From: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm, Second Encounter: Scission, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec

Perks: Perk One: Dragonfly, Envious Assassin, Compulsive Reloader, Repulsor Brace, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Fourth Time’s the Charm Perk Two: Vorpal Weapon, Harmony, Frenzy, Opening Shot, Paracausal Affinity, Destabilizing Rounds, and Focused Fury



Rufus’s Fury

Image via Bungie

Type: Automatic Rifle

Ammo: Primary

Element: Strand Element

Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame

Obtained From: Potential drop from Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec

Perks: Perk One: Thresh, Puglist, Demolitionist, Perpetual Motion, Reconstruction, Moving Target, and Rewind Round Perk Two: Hatchling, Harmony, Frenzy, Target Lock, Adrenaline Junkie, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity



These are all the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid and how to get them.