On March 10, the Root of Nightmares raid launched, bringing four encounters, many bosses, and of course some epic loot for Guardians to obtain. For each encounter, there are several weapons and armor that you can possibly get, and for some, your chances of obtaining certain weapons will all come down to luck.
So, what are all of the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid?
All weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid
Acasia’s Rejection
- Type: Trace Rifle
- Ammo: Special
- Element: Solar Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Adaptive Frame
- Obtained from: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Final Encounter: Nezarec
- Perk:
- Perk One: Field Prep, Keep Away, Hip-fire Grip, Reconstruction, Rewind Rounds, Perpetual Motion, and Envious Assassin.
- Perk Two: Harmony, Vorpal Weapon, Frenzy, High-Impact Reserves, Incandescent, Target Lock, and Paracausal Affinity
Briar’s Contempt
- Type: Linear Fusion Rifle
- Ammo: Heavy
- Element: Solar Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Aggressive Frame
- Obtained from: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm and Final Encounter: Nezarec
- Perks:
- Perk One: Envious Assassin, Demolionist, Keep Away, Slideshot, Incandescent, Rewind Rounds, and Reconstruction
- Perk Two: Adagio, Frenzy, Surrounded, Harmony, High-Impact Reserves, Paracausal Affinity, and Focused Fury
Conditional Finality
- Type: Shotgun
- Ammo: Special
- Element: Stasis Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Split Decision
- Obtained From: Potential drop from Final Encounter: Nezarec
Koraxis’s Distress
- Type: Grenade Launcher
- Ammo: Heavy
- Element: Strand Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
- Obtained From: Potential drop from all four encounters.
- Perks:
- Perk One: Danger Zone, Chain Reaction, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Assassin, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Field Prep
- Perk Two: Harmony, Frenzy, Surrounded, Wellspring, Full Court, Paracausal Affinity, and Hatchling
Mykel’s Reverence
- Type: Sidearm
- Ammo: Primary
- Element: Strand Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
- Obtained From: Potential drop from Second Encounter: Scission, Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
- Perks:
- Perk One: Puglist, Unrelenting, Elemental Capacitor, Thresh, Perfect Float, Rewind Rounds, and Perpetual Motion
- Perk Two: Frenzy, Hatchling, Offhand Strike, Harmony, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity
Nessa’s Oblation
- Type: Shotgun
- Ammo: Special
- Element: Void Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Pinpoint Slug Oblation
- Obtained From: Potential drop from First Encounter: Cataclysm, Second Encounter: Scission, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
- Perks:
- Perk One: Dragonfly, Envious Assassin, Compulsive Reloader, Repulsor Brace, Reconstruction, Demolitionist, and Fourth Time’s the Charm
- Perk Two: Vorpal Weapon, Harmony, Frenzy, Opening Shot, Paracausal Affinity, Destabilizing Rounds, and Focused Fury
Rufus’s Fury
- Type: Automatic Rifle
- Ammo: Primary
- Element: Strand Element
- Intrinsic Trait: Rapid-Fire Frame
- Obtained From: Potential drop from Third Encounter: Macrocosm, and Fourth Encounter: Nezarec
- Perks:
- Perk One: Thresh, Puglist, Demolitionist, Perpetual Motion, Reconstruction, Moving Target, and Rewind Round
- Perk Two: Hatchling, Harmony, Frenzy, Target Lock, Adrenaline Junkie, Tap the Trigger, and Paracausal Affinity
These are all the weapons in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid and how to get them.