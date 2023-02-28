The Witch Queen had Destiny 2 players look for regional chests all over the Throne World—and Lightfall isn’t much different. This time, players will have to venture into the neon districts of Neomuna, chasing down three regional chests as part of a quest from Nimbus.

Regional chests have been a familiar part of Destiny 2 and are spread around all destinations. They give some Glimmer and gear, which can be handy in the early stages of an expansion, where players may not have hit the soft cap just yet. They’re also usually hidden, so it takes some sniffing around to find them properly—which makes them ripe for your inner treasure hunter. You may also have to find them as part of quests, which is the case for Neomuna.

For the From Zero to Hero quest, you’ll need to find three of the nine regional chests in the new destination. You can pick any three, so there are plenty of options. For this guide, we went with the three regional chests in Zephyr’s Concourse, but we’ll add the remaining ones after we’ve pinpointed their locations.

How to get all region chests in Neomuna’s Zephyr Concourse in Lightfall

First chest: above a balcony in Zephyr Concourse

As soon as you enter Zephyr Concourse from Striders’ Gate, look to your left to spot a balcony with a door. Get on top of it, then look to your left to find an awning. Hop onto that awning, then jump to the roof of the balcony to spot this region chest sitting there.

Second chest: in a hidden room

Look on your map for the region chest, then stand on a balcony close to the neon lights. Look below you to spot a set of descending awnings that look suspiciously like ledges, then drop down to the last one to find this regional chest hidden in a room.

Third chest: behind glass

Follow your map’s location to spot this region chest in a window shop below the main catwalk. From there, look a bit to your right to find a broken window blocking some weightlifting equipment. Head inside, then jump on the duct on the top left side of the room. From there, follow the path until you spot this regional chest on the other side.