How to get fishing tackle in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

It might be the Season of the Wish in Destiny 2, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t wondering how to get their hands on the fishing tackle for a bit of relaxation between Public Events.

As the upcoming Final Shape expansion looms, players are jumping back into their adventures in Bungie’s space opera, and many of them have missed out on several seasons. If you missed Season of the Deep and are wondering how you can get your hands on some items you need, such as the tackle, then fear not.

How to get the fishing tackle in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Don’t hold your breath. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the fishing tackle, visit the Sonar Station in the H.E.L.M, then finish a quest called Into The Depths. At the Sonar Station, you can grab the Season of the Deep seasonal heirloom called the NPA Repulsion Regulator. While the Season of the Deep might be over and seasonal bounties are gone, the actual content is still available to play for a little while longer.

Grabbing the seasonal heirloom gives you access to a mission for Hawthorne called Into the Depths. This is a multi-step quest, and you need to do the following:

Talk to the Drifter at the H.E.L.M.

Complete a Salvage mission. You can begin this via the H.E.L.M map screen.

Complete the Operation Thunderbolt mission. Once again, the node for this is found on the H.E.L.M screen.

Visit Sloane using the portal in the H.E.L.M.

Talk to Sloane using the holoprojector back on the H.E.L.M.

Claim the reward that populates on the screen.

The center of every season. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Doing so gives you the Gone Fishin quest. You now need to visit Suraya Hawthorne in the Tower. She is near the Bazaar. Speak with her to progress the Gone Fishin quest and she gives you the fishing tackle, allowing you to go fishing in many of the game’s locations. Keep in mind that this seasonal content is only around until the start of Final Shape, which launches on June 4. That means you have a couple of weeks to get all your fishing done and wrap up any outstanding seasonal quests.

The fishing tackle is found in your Consumables tab in your Inventory. It can hold up to 500 pieces of Bait, earned by completing Salvage missions, Deep Dives, playlist activities like Strikes and Crucible, public events, patrols, or by simply collecting destination materials.

