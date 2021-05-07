Xûr is paying another visit to Destiny 2 this week and he’s bringing his wares. Every Friday to Tuesday, players can spend their Legendary Shards to buy one piece of exotic armor for each class, as well as an exotic weapon and an engram. His gear drops with set rolls, so with a little luck, keeping track of his inventory each week could lead to an upgrade.

In addition to his usual goods, Xûr also has a quest called Xenology, which awards players with an Exotic Cipher that can be used to acquire vaulted weapons from the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower or to get an extra Exotic Engram from his inventory.

Xûr appears in a set location at reset every Friday and disappears again at the reset on Tuesday, which gives players a limited (but comfortable) window to grab what’s needed from his inventory.

Here’s what Xûr is selling this week and where to find him.

Xûr’s location and inventory this week (May 7 to 11)

Weapon: Skyburner’s Oath (Scout Rifle, Energy)

Description: “This weapon lobs large, explosive, seeking slugs when you’re firing from the hip. When you’re aiming down sights, the slugs travel fast and straight, with higher damage and a lower rate of fire.”

Hunter Exotic: Gwisin Vest

Description: “Each Spectral Blades kill you make before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy.”

Stats:

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 18

Strength: 6

Titan Exotic: Mask of the Quiet One

Description: “Grants ability energy when you’re damaged. When critically wounded, regain maximum health on kills.”

Stats:

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 7

Discipline: 18

Intellect: 11

Strength: 2

Warlock Exotic: Vesper of Radius

Description: “Rifts release an Arc shockwave when cast. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by enemies.”

Stats:

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 16

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 16

Strength: 7

Location: The Tower

Xenology

In addition to his regular inventory, Xûr also carries a quest called Xenology, which awards players with an Exotic Cipher after completing its requirements. It’s a straightforward mission, but it can be time-consuming.

To finish Xenology, players must complete 21 strikes or win 21 matches in Crucible and/or Gambit. Progress moves faster by doing those activities with clanmates or at higher difficulties. The mission awards one Exotic Cipher and doesn’t have to be completed within the same week of obtaining it—although you can’t turn it in and get another shot at the quest in the same week.