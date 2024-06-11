Xur's shop in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get Strange Coin in Destiny 2

More strange things to collect.
In The Final Shape, our strange trader Xur got a makeover with its own shop in the Tower and a progression system. As a part of this update, Destiny 2 revamped Strange Coins and gave them a new purpose.

The updated Xur offers multiple items, from Exotic armor and weapons to materials and even Exotic catalysts. All of these items require Strange Coins to purchase, and since the sources of this currency were adjusted as well, here’s how to get them in Destiny 2.

Where to get Strange Coin in Destiny 2

Updated Xur vendor in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main source for Strange Coins in Destiny 2 after The Final Shape are the ritual activities, including Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible. At the end of every activity, you have a chance to get a couple of Strange Coins.

The easiest way to farm the Strange Coins is by playing the Crucible. One match of Control gave me three Strange Coins, which means you have to play around six games to buy one legendary weapon from Xur. If you’re not a fan of PvP, your best bet is Vanguard Ops and Onslaught, but those naturally take longer to farm.

Since Strange Coins became one of the main currencies in Destiny 2, they were completely removed from Dares of Eternity. In The Final Shape, you can’t earn Strange Coins by playing Dares and can’t spend them to buy Starhorse bounties or Paraversal Hauls. But you can still use any of the Strange Coins you had stockpiled before the expansion at Xur’s shop.

To increase your Strange Coin income, I recommend buying the Favor of the Nine from Xur in the Tower for 23 Strange Coins. The Favor grants you a chance to receive a bonus Strange Coin whenever you get one from any previously mentioned activities.

