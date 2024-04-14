What are Ritual Activities in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has an abundance of activities to complete each week, but some of the most important when starting out are the Ritual Activities.

Recommended Videos

Rituals are a great way to pass the time while playing, with plenty of valuable rewards to earn each week. If you find a Bounty or have a mission quest requiring the completion of Ritual Activities in Destiny 2, here’s where you can start.

What are Destiny 2‘s Ritual Activities and how do you complete them?

Destiny 2‘s Ritual Activities include the main core playlist found at the top of the Destinations screen—specifically the Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible selection of activities.

Completing these activities each week nets you Powerful and Pinnacle gear that can be used to increase your Light level and get you closer to the seasonal cap. Bungie changed how Ritual Activity progression works each week: As long as you complete any nine Ritual Activities, you’ll receive the maximum rewards. So, if you prefer running Nightfalls, enjoy PvP, or are a Gambit savant, you won’t need to delve into the other two activities to receive your Powerful gear.

These are the following activities available in each Ritual playlist:

Vanguard Vanguard Ops (rotational missions and Strikes from seasons both new and old) Nightfall (weekly enhanced Strike/seasonal mission with greater rewards) Grandmaster Nightfall (end-game difficulty version of a Strike/seasonal mission with huge rewards, but isn’t for the faint of heart).

Gambit PvPvE mode where players must kill enemies and bank Motes as they race another team to defeat the boss. Players can invade the other team and eliminate them to slow them down.

Crucible Control: Six-v-six Domination-style PvP. Rumble: Free-for-all deathmatch PvP. Rift: Team-based Capture the Flag-style PvP. Competitive: Destiny 2‘s ranked PvP mode with bonus rewards based on how high of a rank you accomplish during a week/season. Trials of Osiris: A special PvP mode available only on weekends, with unique rewards based on whether you can build up a winning streak.



Completing Ritual Activities also grants progress to that activity’s vendor (Zavala for Vanguard, The Drifter for Gambit, and Lord Shaxx for Crucible). These vendors, found at the Tower, grant additional rewards such as Enhancement Cores, Prisms, Prime Engrams, and the season’s Ritual Weapon.

That’s all there is to know about Ritual Activities in Destiny 2! Between these, raids, dungeons, repeatable campaign missions, and more, there’s always something to do in Destiny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more