What is the max light level in Destiny 2’s Into the Light?

Into the Light is the latest mini-expansion arriving for Destiny 2, with guardians both old and new gearing up to take on The Witness in June’s The Final Shape. As such, many players are keen to know what light level their equipment should be at.

Of course, guardians want to take on the toughest of the tough to pick up the best loot, which means playing through end-game content—which itself requires you to be near to or at the max light possible.

What is the light cap for Destiny 2 for Into the Light?

The Pinnacle light cap for Destiny 2 is 1,810, just as it has remained through Season of the Wish. At this point, all Powerful or Pinnacle gear you receive will be at 1,810 and the only way you can boost your Power beyond this is to level up your seasonal artifact.

The soft cap for gear is 1,750, with the only way to boost this prior to Into the Light‘s launch in April was to complete Powerful or Pinnacle activities. However, Into the Light has given out a free boost for all players to catch them up if they were lagging behind and to get them prepared for The Final Shape‘s arrival in June.

Players can collect a full set of 1,810 armor and weapons from the Gift of the Thunder Gods chest, which can be found next to Lord Shaxx in the Hall of Champions. Once done, any activity dropping gear from here on out will be yours at 1,800 or 1,810—simply use an Upgrade Module if you want to enhance any of the 1,800 gear up to the cap.

The 1,810 cap will last until The Final Shape begins. We’re not sure yet what Bungie is planning on doing with the Power cap when the expansion arrives, but for now, 1,810 will allow you to take on end-game activities like raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

